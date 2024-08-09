Stocks To Watch: GAIL, LIC, Wipro, SAIL, RVNL, Oil India, Zydus

GAIL Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Life Insurance Corp. will be in focus on Friday after the companies issued important business updates.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., CESC Ltd., and Trent Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings. The markets are expected to react to the financial results of Steel Authority of India Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., and Oil India Ltd., among others, that were announced Thursday after the closing bell.

The benchmark equity indices erased initial gains on Thursday, after the RBI Monetary Policy Committee maintained status quo and ended lower as Governor Shaktikanta Das' commentary was hawkish, while also tracking European markets and some Asian indices that closed with losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 180.50 points, or 0.74%, lower at 24,177 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 581.79 points, or 0.73%, down at 78,886.22. During the day, the Nifty fell as much as 0.90% and the Sensex declined 0.84%.

The Nifty is oscillating in a wide range, where the downside seems to be protected at 23,965 while the upside is capped at 24,330, and a breakout on either side is a must for a clear picture, said analysts.

"A bearish candle on daily charts and a double-top formation on intraday charts indicate further weakness from the current levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Pvt.