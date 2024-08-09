Stocks To Watch: GAIL, LIC, Wipro, SAIL, RVNL, Oil India, Zydus
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Friday.
GAIL Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Life Insurance Corp. will be in focus on Friday after the companies issued important business updates.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., CESC Ltd., and Trent Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings. The markets are expected to react to the financial results of Steel Authority of India Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., and Oil India Ltd., among others, that were announced Thursday after the closing bell.
The benchmark equity indices erased initial gains on Thursday, after the RBI Monetary Policy Committee maintained status quo and ended lower as Governor Shaktikanta Das' commentary was hawkish, while also tracking European markets and some Asian indices that closed with losses.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 180.50 points, or 0.74%, lower at 24,177 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 581.79 points, or 0.73%, down at 78,886.22. During the day, the Nifty fell as much as 0.90% and the Sensex declined 0.84%.
The Nifty is oscillating in a wide range, where the downside seems to be protected at 23,965 while the upside is capped at 24,330, and a breakout on either side is a must for a clear picture, said analysts.
"A bearish candle on daily charts and a double-top formation on intraday charts indicate further weakness from the current levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Pvt.
Here Are The Top 10 Stocks To Watch On Friday
Gail: The company and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam joined hands to optimise the operations of RRVUNL’s gas-based power plants in Rajasthan.
LIC: The company has partially resumed its operations in Bangladesh from today. The situation has not reached normalcy and may continue to hamper operations the company added.
Gateway Distriparks: Kartik Sundaram Aiyer was appointed CFO effective Aug. 8, 2024.
Wipro: The company announced a partnership with Cyble to enhance Cyble's enterprise cybersecurity risk management through AI-driven threat intelligence solutions.
Paramount Communications: The company approved raising funds up to Rs 400 crore via QIP or other means.
Ola Electric Mobility: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Friday at an issue price of Rs 76 apiece. The Rs 6,145.56-crore IPO was subscribed 4.27 times on its third and final day.
Brainbees Solutions: The public issue was subscribed to 12.22 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (19.3 times), retail investors (2.31 times), reserved for employees (6.57 times), and non-institutional investors (4.68 times).
Unicommerce eSolutions: The public issue was subscribed to 168.39 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (138.75 times), retail investors (131.15 times), and non-institutional investors (252.48 times).
DCW: Albula Investment Fund Ltd bought 24.64 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 71.35 apiece, and LTS Investment Fund Ltd sold 24.64 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 71.35 apiece in a block deal.
Protean Egov Technologies: Standard Chartered Bank sold 12.5 lakh shares (3.09%) at Rs 1799.79 apiece in a bulk deal.
Q1 Results Today
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., CECS Ltd., and Trent Ltd. are among the companies set to report their first quarter results on Friday.
Other results include Aarti Industries, Alkem Laboratories, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bharat Dynamics, Bengal & Assam Co, Berger Paints India, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Concord Biotech, Electronics Mart India, Engineers India, General Insurance Corporation of India, Grasim Industries, Honasa Consumer, Inox India, Jubilant Foodworks, Kolte-Patil Developers, C.E. Info Systems, MMTC, Info Edge (India), Prism Johnson, Shipping Corporation of India, SJVN, and Sun TV Network.
Results After Market Hours On Thursday
Astral Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.9% at Rs 1,384 crore versus Rs 1,283 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,492 crore).
Ebitda up 7.5% at Rs 216 crore versus Rs 201 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 250 crore).
Margin at 15.6% versus 15.7% (Bloomberg estimate 16.8%).
Net profit flat at Rs 120 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 152 crore).
LIC Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Net premium income up 16% to Rs 1.14 lakh crore.
Net profit up 9% at Rs 10,544 crore.
Annualised premium equivalent grew 11% to Rs 21,180 crore versus Rs 19,137 crore.
Value of new business advanced 23.6% from Rs 1,302 crore to Rs 1,610 crore.
VNB margin advanced to 13.9% from 13.7%.
Eicher Motors Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.21% at Rs 4,393 crore versus Rs 3,986 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,307 crore).
Ebitda up 14.2% at Rs 1165.38 crore versus Rs 1020.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,127 crore).
Ebitda margin up 92 bps at 26.52% versus 25.6% (Bloomberg estimate Rs 26.2%).
Net profit up 19.93% at Rs 1101 crore versus Rs 918 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,016 crore).
OIL India Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 8% at Rs 8,120 crore versus Rs 9,147 crore.
Ebitda down 4% at Rs 3,142 crore versus Rs 3,261 crore.
Ebitda margin at 38.7% versus 35.7%.
Net profit down 14% at Rs 2,016 crore versus Rs 2,333 crore.
Bayer Cropscience Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.3% at Rs 1,631 crore versus Rs 1740 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,950 crore).
Ebitda down 26.1% at Rs 314 crore versus Rs 425 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 514 crore).
Margin at 19.2% versus 24.4% (Bloomberg estimate 26.4%).
Net profit down 22.8% at Rs 254 crore versus Rs 329 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 390 crore).
Biocon Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.3% at Rs 3,433 crore versus Rs 3,423 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,950 crore).
Ebitda down 13.3% at Rs 620 crore versus Rs 715 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 891 crore).
Margin at 18.1% versus 20.9% (Bloomberg estimate 22.5%).
Net profit at Rs 861 crore versus Rs 149 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 169 crore).
Profit jumps on account of other income of Rs 1,135 crore versus Rs 94 crore in same period of the previous fiscal.
New India Assurance Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 5.7% at Rs 9,865 crore versus Rs 9,332 crore.
Net profit down 12.4% at Rs 233 crore versus Rs 266 crore.
Gujarat State Petronet Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 15.1% at Rs 4,727 crore versus Rs 4,109 crore.
Ebitda up 15.4% at Rs 837 crore versus Rs 725 crore.
Margin at 17.7% versus 17.6%.
Net profit up 21.4% at Rs 527 crore versus Rs 434 crore.
SAIL Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.5% to Rs 23,998 crore versus Rs 24,359.10 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 26,361 crore).
Ebitda up 35% to Rs 2,220 crore versus Rs 1,649 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,453 crore).
Ebitda margin at 9.3% versus 6.8% (Estimate: 9.3%).
Net profit down 62% to Rs 81.78 crore versus Rs 212.48 crore (Estimate: Rs 744 crore).
Note: Exceptional loss of Rs 312 crore in current quarter mainly on the back of allowances payable to executive employees.
Concor Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9% at Rs 2,103 crore versus Rs 1,923 crore.
Ebitda up 11% at Rs 441 crore versus Rs 396 crore.
Ebitda margin at 20.9% versus 20.6%.
Net profit up 7% at Rs 260 crore versus Rs 242 crore.
Ircon International Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 17.3% at Rs 2,287 crore versus Rs 2,764 crore.
Ebitda down 2% at Rs 250 crore versus Rs 255 crore.
Margin at 10.9% versus 9.2%.
Net profit up 19.8% at Rs 224 crore versus Rs 187 crore.
JB Pharma Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12% at Rs 1,004 crore versus Rs 896 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,009 crore).
Ebitda up 21.6% at Rs 281 crore versus Rs 231 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 259 crore).
Margin at 28% versus 25.8 (Bloomberg estimate 25.6%).
Net profit up 24.6% at Rs 177 crore versus Rs 142 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 162 crore).
Birla Corp Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9% at Rs 2,190 crore versus Rs 2,407 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,407 crore).
Ebitda down 12.8% at Rs 259 crore versus Rs 297 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 360 crore).
Margin at 11.8% versus 12.3% (Bloomberg estimate 15%).
Net profit down 45% at Rs 33 crore versus Rs 60 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 111 crore).