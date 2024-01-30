Stocks To Watch: GAIL, KEC International, PNB, Marico, ITC, Piramal Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Vodafone Idea

GAIL Ltd., KEC International Ltd. and Punjab National Bank will be among the companies in focus on Tuesday.

GAIL signed a long-term purchase agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. for the purchase of 0.5 million metric tonne per annum of LNG. KEC International has secured orders worth Rs 1,304 crore across various businesses.

Punjab National Bank approved raising funds up to Rs 7,500 crore in FY25 via qualified institutional placements, further public offers, or other modes. The shareholding of the government remains above 52%.

Companies like Marico Ltd., ITC Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., and Bajaj Finance Ltd. will be among the stocks to watch as they have reported their earnings for the quarter ended December.