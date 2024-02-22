Stocks To Watch: Eureka Forbes, Zee, Axis Bank, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises, Home First Finance, UPL

India’s benchmark stock indices erased early gains and declined sharply to snap a six-session rally on Wednesday, ahead of the announcement of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 434.31 points, or 0.59%, lower at 72,623.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 141.90 points, or 0.64%, to end at 22,055.05.

During the day, the Sensex fell as much as 0.83% to 72,450.56, while the Nifty declined 0.90% to 21,997.95.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday after two consecutive days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 284.7 crore; while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 411.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian currency strengthened 6 paise to open at Rs 82.91 against the U.S. dollar.