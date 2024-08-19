Stocks To Watch: Escorts Kubota, Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc and Jubilant Pharmova

Escorts Kubota, Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc and Jubilant Pharmova will be in focus, as Escorts Kubota has expressed its intention to invest in Uttar Pradesh by submitting a proposal to acquire land for establishing a new greenfield facility in the state.

Jubilant Pharmova will be in focus as its unit, Jubilant Biosys, is set to add drug discovery and preclinical development capabilities.

Vedanta plans to use the oversubscription option to acquire an additional 0.29% stake in the current Offer for Sale for Hindustan Zinc. Consequently, the total size of Vedanta's offer will now account for 1.51% of the company's overall stake.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.17% or 42 points higher at 24,671.50 as of 6:57 a.m.

The markets are expected to react to the IPO offers of Interarch Building Products, the block deal of Canara Bank and Ashapura Minechem and the bulk deal of Electronics Mart India, which were announced on Friday after the closing bell.