Stocks To Watch: Dr Reddy's Labs, Mobikwik, Kfin Tech, PC Jeweller, Biocon

Senores Pharmaceuticals: The company made an investment of $2 million in arm Senores Pharmaceuticals Inc. via rights issue.

Unichem Labs: The company received demand of notice of €19.48 million from the European Commission. The arm already remitted an amount of €2.79 million in instalments, and the balance demand of €16.69 million is now payable to the European Commission.

Allied Blenders And Distillers: The company's arm announced the debut of its portfolio at the duty-free travel retail in Bengaluru.

Biocon: The company's arm Biocon Biologics' drug Yesafili is now publicly funded in Ontario for advanced treatment of retinal diseases. Yesafili was the first biosimilar to Eylea to be approved by Health Canada.

Netweb Technologies India: Goldman Sachs Asset Management reduced stake in the company to 3% from 5%.

One Mobikwik Systems: From September 11-12, a technical issue at One MobiKwik caused some failed transactions in Haryana to be incorrectly marked as successful. The company quickly fixed the problem within 45 minutes. MobiKwik also took action by freezing over 2,000 merchant bank accounts and authorities made arrests related to the incident. The company stated that no user accounts, UPI, or wallet payments were affected, and the issue was an internal one that did not impact any banks or financial institutions.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company receives intimation from promoters regarding transfer of shares. The promoters settled 20.58% stake through off market transfer on Sept 17. Promoter Satish Reddy Kallam transferred 9.06% stake to VSD Family Trust. Promoter G V Prasad transferred 11.51% stake to GVP Family Trust.

Kfin Technologies: The company becomes the first registrar, transfer agent in IFSC Gift City.

PC Jeweller: The company approved the allotment of 9.7 crore fully convertible warrant at an issue price of Rs 18 per warrant. The jeweller approved allotment of 18 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 18 per share.