Stocks To Watch: Coal India, Zee, Tata Motors, Mazagon Dock, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Ceat

Coal India Ltd., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Thursday.

Coal India and Bharat Heavy Electricals will invest up to Rs 11,782 crore in coal-to-ammonium nitrate joint venture project in Odisha, while the Cabinet approved the scheme for the promotion of coal gasification projects with an outlay of Rs 8,500 crore.

Zee Entertainment has moved to the National Company Law Tribunal seeking directions to implement the merger with Sony Group Corp.'s Indian subsidiary. Meanwhile, Tata Motors has sought to deregister all its U.S.-listed securities from the country's capital markets regulator after meeting the set criteria for the action.