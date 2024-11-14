Stocks To Watch: Cipla, Hero MotoCorp, HAL, IPCA Labs, Vodafone Idea, Apollo Tyres, Niva Bupa Health Insurance

Cipla Ltd., Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., IPCA Laboratories Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., Apollo Tyres Ltd., and Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co. are among the major stocks that will be in focus on Wednesday.

Hero MotoCorp, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., HAL, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Bharat Forge Ltd. are among the companies due to report their second quarter earnings today.

Vodafone Idea will be in focus after its second quarter loss increased.

Inox Green approved the demerger of the power evacuation business, while Tata Communications Ltd. will sell its payments unit to an Australian company.