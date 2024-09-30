Stocks To Watch: BSE, Zomato, LTIMindtree, PNB And More

BSE Ltd., Punjab National Bank, Zomato Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd. will be the stocks in focus before going into trade on Monday.

BSE has revised the Sensex and Bankex option trade fees to Rs 3,250 per crore of premium turnover, effective Oct. 1.

PNB raised Rs 5,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement, issuing 48.2 crore shares at Rs 103.75 each, with key investors including Citi Group, Bank of America Securities, SBI Contra Fund, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.

Zomato co-founder and Chief People Officer Akriti Chopra has resigned, effective Sept. 27. LTIMindtree has expanded its partnership with UK retailer Currys for retail IT solutions.