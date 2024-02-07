Stocks To Watch: Britannia, Biocon, Lupin, UPL, Power Finance Corp, Nykaa, Mahindra Lifespace

Britannia Industries Ltd.'s third quarter profit declined on account of a one-time gain in the base quarter, while Nykaa’s profit doubled sequentially but fell short of expectations.

Moody's Investors Service downgraded UPL's senior unsecured rating on Tuesday to 'Ba1' from 'Baa3' on deterioration in the agrochemical industry fundamentals.

Three companies are set to float their maiden public issues on Wednesday to collectively mobilise around Rs 1,700 crore. These include two small finance banks and one information and communications technology products distributor.

Power Grid Corp., Nestle India Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Trent Ltd., and Lupin Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their earnings for the third quarter on Wednesday.