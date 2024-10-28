Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, Adani Power, Burger King, IndiGo, RIL And More
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Ambuja Cements and Gillette India are some of the firms who will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd., are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Monday.
Markets are set to react to the financial results of firms including InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., DLF Ltd , Coal India Ltd., Shri Ram Finance Ltd. and Bank Of Baroda Ltd. among others for the quarter ended September.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Gillette India Ltd. are some of the firms that will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may their stocks.
Reliance Industries Ltd. has set Oct. 28, 2024, as the record date for shareholders eligible to receive its highly anticipated 1:1 bonus shares.
Bandhan Bank: The board approved the appointment of Partha Pratim Sengupta as managing director and chief executive officer for three years effective Nov. 1.
Power Mech Projects: The company incorporated step- down unit PMTS Tech In Dubai for software development and tech services.
Aurobindo Pharma: The company completed the acquisition GLS Pharma for Rs 22.5 crore.
Suven Pharmaceuticals: NCLT approved merger of arm Casper Pharma with the company.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Bandhan Bank Q2 FY25
Net Profit up 30% at Rs 937 crore versus Rs 721 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 86 crore).
NII At up 21% Rs 2,948 crore versus Rs 2,443 crore.
Gross NPA 4.68% Vs 4.23% (QoQ).
Net NPA 1.29% Vs 1.15% (QoQ).
InterGlobe Aviation Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY).
Revenue up 14% At Rs 16,970 crore versus Rs 14,944 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 17,254 crore).
Ebitdar down 0.5% at Rs 2,434 crore versus Rs 2,447 crore.
Ebitdar margin at 14.3% versus 16.4%.
Net Loss at Rs 987 crore versus Profit of Rs 189 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 134 crore).
DLF Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 46.51% at Rs 1975 crore versus Rs 1348 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,367 crore).
Ebitda up 8.63% at Rs 503 crore versus Rs 463 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 626 crore).
Ebitda margin down 887 bps at 25.46% versus 34.34% (Bloomberg estimate 45.8%).
Net profit up 121.66% at Rs 1381 crore versus Rs 623 crore (Bloomberg estimate 658 crore).
Reversal of deferred tax liability of 606 crores up to 30 September 2024.
Intellect Design Arena Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 7.93% at Rs 558 crore versus Rs 606 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 614 crore).
EBIT down 50% at Rs 42 crore versus Rs 84 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 87 crore).
EBIT margin down 633 bps at 7.52% versus 13.86% (Bloomberg estimate 14.3%).
Net profit down 29.72% at Rs 52 crore versus Rs 74 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 82 crore).
Coal India Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.42% at Rs 30672 crore versus Rs 32776 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 31,207 crore).
Ebitda down 14.16% at Rs 8615 crore versus Rs 10037 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 10,577 crore).
Ebitda margin down 253 bps at 28.08% versus 30.62% (Bloomberg estimate 33.9%).
Net profit down 22.03% at Rs 6275 crore versus Rs 8048 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 8,444 crore).
Krsnaa Diagnostics Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20% at Rs 186 crore versus Rs 155 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 196 crore).
Ebitda up 59.03% at Rs 49.3 crore versus Rs 31 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 53 crore).
Ebitda margin up 650 bps at 26.5% versus 20% (Bloomberg estimate 27%).
Net profit up 90% at Rs 19 crore versus Rs 10 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 24 crore).
GMR Power Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 120.73% at Rs 1384 crore versus Rs 627 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,438 crore).
Ebitda up 211.59% at Rs 430 crore versus Rs 138 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 484 crore).
Ebitda margin up 905 bps at 31.06% versus 22% (Bloomberg estimate 33.7%).
Net profit up 23.15% at Rs 250 crore versus Rs 203 crore (Bloomberg estimate net loss of Rs 65 crore).
Shriram Finance Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 18% at Rs 10,097 crore versus Rs 8,564 crore.
Net profit up 20.2% at Rs 2,153 crore versus Rs 1,792 crore.
Declares interim dividend of Rs 22 per share.
Approved splitting each share into 5.
Bank of Baroda Q2 FY25 (YoY)
NII At up 7% Rs 11,622 crore versus Rs 10,831 crore.
Net profit up 23.2% at Rs 5,238 crore versus Rs 4,253 crore (Bloomberg Estimate Rs 4,452 crore).
Gross NPA At 2.5% versus 2.88% (QoQ).
Net NPA At 0.6% versus 0.69% (QoQ).
ICRA Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total Income up 20.66% at Rs 146 crore versus Rs 121 crore.
Net profit up 15.62% at Rs 37 crore versus Rs 32 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 39 crore).
Tatva Chintan Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 14.44% at Rs 83 crore versus Rs 97 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 109 crore).
Ebitda down 75.71% at Rs 5.1 crore versus Rs 21 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 16 crore).
Ebitda margin down 1550 bps at 6.14% versus 21.64% (Bloomberg estimate 14.8%).
Net loss at Rs 0.6 crore versus profit of Rs 8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 8 crore).
Kewal Kiran Clothing Q2 FY25 – (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.4% at Rs 308 crore versus Rs 262 crore.
Ebitda up 3.6% at Rs 63.9 crore versus Rs 61.7 crore.
Margin at 20.7% vs 23.5%.
Net profit up 36.2% at Rs 67.7 crore versus Rs 49.7 crore.
Macrotech Developers Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 50% at Rs 2625 crore versus Rs 1750 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,782 crore).
Ebitda up 68.99% at Rs 703 crore versus Rs 416 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 726 crore).
Ebitda margin up 300 bps at 26.78% versus 23.77% (Bloomberg estimate 26.1%).
Net profit up 108.37% at Rs 423 crore versus Rs 203 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 463 crore).
CMS Info Systems Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 625 crore versus Rs 599 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 623 crore).
Ebitda up 0.5% at Rs 153 crore versus Rs 152 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 161 crore).
Margin at 24.5% vs 25.4% (Bloomberg estimate 25.9%).
Net profit up 0.1% at Rs 90.9 crore versus Rs 90.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 99 crore).
The Phoenix Mills Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.91% at Rs 918 crore versus Rs 875 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,002 crore).
Ebitda up 2.17% at Rs 517 crore versus Rs 506 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 576 crore).
Ebitda margin down 151 bps at 56.31% versus 57.82% (Bloomberg estimate 57.5%).
Net profit down 4.27% at Rs 291 crore versus Rs 304 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 270 crore).
Praj Industries Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 7.5% to Rs 816 crore versus Rs 882 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 927 crore).
Ebitda up 3% to Rs 86 crore versus Rs 84 crore.
Margin at 10.6% versus 9.5%.
Net profit down 14% to Rs 54 crore versus Rs 62 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 77 crore).
Astec Lifesciences Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 11.72% at Rs 98 crore versus Rs 111 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 133 crore).
Ebitda loss at Rs 21 crore versus loss of Rs 3 crore (Bloomberg estimate net loss Rs 15 crore).
Net loss at Rs 38.5 crore versus loss of Rs 13.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate net loss RS 33 crore).
Gensol Engineering Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.44% at Rs 346 crore versus Rs 305 crore.
Ebitda up 120.83% at Rs 106 crore versus Rs 48 crore.
Ebitda margins up 1489 bps at 30.63% versus 15.73%.
Net profit up 27.77% at Rs 23 crore versus Rs 18 crore.
Nuvama Wealth Management Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income rises 43% at Rs 1,057 crore versus Rs 737 crore.
Net profit up 77.5% at Rs 257 crore versus Rs 145 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 224 crore).
Shakti Pumps Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 315.4% to Rs 634.59 crore versus Rs 152.78 crore.
Ebitda up 878% to Rs 148.73 crore versus Rs 15.20 crore.
Margin at 23.4% versus 9.9%.
Net profit up 1637% to Rs 101.42 crore versus Rs 5.84 crore.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 67.2% to Rs 1,345.88 crore versus Rs 805.05 crore.
Ebitda up 73% to Rs 132.20 crore versus Rs 76.25 crore.
Margin at 9.8% versus 9.5%.
Net profit up 201% to Rs 74.11 crore versus Rs 24.59 crore.
Balkrishna Industries Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.4% to Rs 2,420 crore versus Rs 2,253 crore. (Bloomberg estimates Rs 2,479 crore).
Ebitda up 9% to Rs 580 crore versus Rs 533 crore. (Bloomberg estimates Rs 569 crore).
Margin at 24.0% versus 23.6% (Bloomberg estimates 22.9%).
Net profit flat at to Rs 347 crore. (Bloomberg estimates Rs 357 crore).
Aegis Logistics Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 41.7% at Rs 1750 crore versus Rs 1235 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,856 crore).
Ebitda up 6.69% at Rs 223 crore versus Rs 209 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 266 crore).
Ebitda margin down 418 bps at 12.74% versus 16.92% (Bloomberg estimate 14.4%).
Net profit up 1.33% at Rs 152 crore versus Rs 150 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 151 crore).
CreditAccess Grameen Q2 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income rises 17% at Rs 1,454 crore versus Rs 1,248 crore.
Net profit down 47% at Rs 185 crore versus Rs 349 crore.
Inox Wind Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 97.3% at Rs 732 crore versus Rs 371 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 766 crore).
Ebitda up 258.33% at Rs 172 crore versus Rs 48 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 133 crore).
Ebitda margin up 1055 bps at 23.49% versus 12.93% (Bloomberg estimate 17.3%).
Net profit at Rs 90 crore versus loss of Rs 29 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 69 crore).
Deferred Tax expense 3.6 crore this quarter vs 1.12 crore last year same quarter.
Inox Wind Energy Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 97.4% to Rs 733.01 crore versus Rs 371.40 crore.
Ebitda up 514% to Rs 166.09 crore versus Rs 27.03 crore.
Margin at 22.7% versus 7.3%.
Net Profit at Rs 84.46 crore versus loss of Rs 57.14 crore.
Syrma SGS Technology Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17% to Rs 832.74 crore versus Rs 712 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1001 crore).
Ebitda up 42% to Rs 70.96 crore versus Rs 50 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 58 crore).
Margin at 8.5% versus 7%. (Bloomberg estimate 5.8%).
Net profit up 30% to Rs 39.65 crore versus Rs 30.51 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 29 crore).
Torrent Pharma Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.6% at Rs 2889 crore versus Rs 2660 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,971 crore).
Ebitda up 13.81% at Rs 939 crore versus Rs 825 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 959 crore).
Ebitda margin up 148 bps at 32.5% versus 31.01% (Bloomberg estimate 32.3%).
Net profit up 17.35% at Rs 453 crore versus Rs 386 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 494 crore).
UTI Asset Management Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total Income up 33% At Rs 540 crore versus Rs 406 crore.
Net profit up 44% at Rs 263 crore versus Rs 183 crore ((Bloomberg estimate Rs 207 crore).
Earnings Today
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Power, Ambuja Cements, Bharti Airtel, Gillette India, Indian Oil Corp., JSW Infrastructure, Kalpataru Projects International, LIC Housing Finance, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Pfizer, Punjab National Bank, Restaurant Brands Asia, Sapphire Foods India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Technologies, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and Welspun Living are are some of the prominent firms that will announce their results on Monday for the second quarter of the current financial year.
Stocks Going Ex-Date
ICICI Lombard has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.5 per equity share, which accounts for 55% of the Rs 10 face value, for the fiscal ending March 31, 2025. The record date for this dividend is Oct. 28, with payments scheduled to be made to shareholders on or before Nov. 16.
In a separate announcement, Reliance Industries Ltd. has set Oct. 28, 2024, as the record date for shareholders eligible to receive its highly anticipated 1:1 bonus shares.
Additionally, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has revealed a stock split, reducing the face value of its shares from Rs 5 to Rs 1 each.
The benchmark equity indices fell for the fourth consecutive week, the longest streak in since five weeks ended Aug. 24. On a daily basis, they continued their downtrend for the fifth session.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 218.60 points or 0.90% down at 24,180.80 and the BSE Sensex fell 662.87 points or 0.83% to close at 79,402.29. During the day, the Nifty fell as much as 1.3% and the Sensex fell as much as 1.2%.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.