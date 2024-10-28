Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, Adani Power, Burger King, IndiGo, RIL And More

Bharti Airtel Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd., are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Monday.

Markets are set to react to the financial results of firms including InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., DLF Ltd , Coal India Ltd., Shri Ram Finance Ltd. and Bank Of Baroda Ltd. among others for the quarter ended September.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Gillette India Ltd. are some of the firms that will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may their stocks.

Reliance Industries Ltd. has set Oct. 28, 2024, as the record date for shareholders eligible to receive its highly anticipated 1:1 bonus shares.