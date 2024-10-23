Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Finance, RIL, Reliance Infra, HUL, Zomato And More
Aster DM Healthcare, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Birla Corp. and Godrej Properties are some of the other stocks to watch before going into trade.
HUL, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd., AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Birla Corp., Godrej Properties Ltd., Heritage Foods, IIFL Finance Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd. and RattanIndia Power Ltd. will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.
Here Are The Stocks To Watch On Wednesday
Reliance Infrastructure: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Reliance Defence Ltd., will establish the largest integrated facility for manufacturing explosives, ammunition, and small arms in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.
Reliance Industries: The Competition Commission of India has approved the merger between RIL and Disney, subject to certain modifications. One key condition is that there will be no bundling of TV ad slot sales for IPL, ICC, and BCCI cricketing rights until the current rights agreements expire.
Bharti Airtel: The Competition Commission of India approved Bharti Airtel's plan to raise its stake in Indus Towers, which follows a share buyback by the telecom infrastructure company.
Dhanlaxmi Bank: The board approved fundraise of up to Rs 300 crore via rights issue.
Firstsource Solutions: The company to build domain-centric large language model specific to the mortgage process.
Imagicaaworld Entertainment: The company water park unit at Surat resumes operations, to open in the first week of November.
Choice International: The company unit Choice Finserv to acquire the retail lending business of Paisabuddy Finance and Sureworth Financial Services.
Sonata Software: The company received a multi-year AI-powered managed services contract.
Power Grid Corp.: The company declared successful bidder for inter-state transmission project from Rajasthan.
NHPC: The company incurred loss of Rs 328 crore caused by damage to Teesta-V Power Station due to landslide.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Bajaj Finance Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 27.72% at Rs 17,095 crore versus Rs 13,384 crore
Net profit up 13.03% at Rs 4,014 crore versus Rs 3,551 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,118 crore)
Net interest income up 23% at Rs 8,838 crore versus Rs 7,190 crore
AUM up 29% to Rs 3.73 lakh crore
Gross NPA at 1.06%
Net NPA at 0.46%
FY25 credit cost guidance hiked from 1.75-1.85% to 2-2.05%
Exceptional gain of Rs 2,544 crore in half-year standalone balance sheet on account of Bajaj Housing stake sale.
Adani Green Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 38% at Rs 3,055 crore versus Rs 2,220 crore
EBITDA up 30% at Rs 2,205 crore versus Rs 1,699 crore
EBITDA margin at 72.2% versus 76.5%
Net profit up 39% at Rs 515 crore versus Rs 371 crore
Zomato Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 68.5% at Rs 4,799 crore versus Rs 2,848 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,682 crore)
EBITDA at Rs 226 crore versus loss of Rs 47 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 209 crore)
EBITDA margin 4.7% (Bloomberg estimate 4.5%)
Net profit up 388.88% at Rs 176 crore versus Rs 36 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 249 crore)
Approved raising of funds up to Rs 8,500 crore via QIP.
Zensar Technologies Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.55% at Rs 1,308 crore versus Rs 1,288 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,310 crore)
EBIT down 29.04% at Rs 171.5 crore versus Rs 241.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 170 crore)
EBIT margin down 565 bps at 13.11% versus 18.76% (Bloomberg estimate 12.9%)
Net profit down 1.26% at Rs 156 crore versus Rs 158 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 153 crore)
Persistent Systems Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 5.84% at Rs 2,897 crore versus Rs 2,737 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,866 crore)
EBIT up 5.75% at Rs 406.2 crore versus Rs 384.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 392 crore)
EBIT margin down 1 bps at 14.02% versus 14.03% (Bloomberg estimate 13.7%)
Net profit up 6.2% at Rs 325 crore versus Rs 306 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 316 crore)
Amber Enterprises Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 81.7% at Rs 1,685 crore versus Rs 927 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,205 crore)
EBITDA up 91% at Rs 114 crore versus Rs 60 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 84 crore)
Margin at 6.8% versus 6.4% (Bloomberg estimate 7%)
Net profit of Rs 21 crore versus loss of Rs 5.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4 crore)
Approved merger of Amberpr Technoplast India with the company.
Shoppers Stop Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.3% to Rs 1,114.87 crore versus Rs 1,039.12 crore
EBITDA down 7% to Rs 149.83 crore versus Rs 160.92 crore
Margin at 13.4% versus 15.5%
Net loss at Rs 20.59 crore versus Rs 2.73 crore
Max Financial Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income grows 31.3% at Rs 13,376 crore versus Rs 10,189 crore
Net profit down 18.2% at Rs 139 crore versus Rs 170 crore
Ugro Capital Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income rose 35.2% at Rs 343 crore versus Rs 254 crore
Net profit rose 22.9% at Rs 35.5 crore versus Rs 28.9 crore
IIFL Securities Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 32% at Rs 704 crore versus Rs 534 crore
Net profit up 90% at Rs 205 crore versus Rs 108 crore
Welspun Speciality Q2 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue down 19.72% at Rs 167 crore versus Rs 208 crore
EBITDA down 76.92% at Rs 3 crore versus Rs 13 crore
EBITDA margin down 445 bps at 1.79% versus 6.25%
Net loss at Rs 6 crore versus profit of Rs 5 crore
Gabriel India Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.8% to Rs 1,027.09 crore versus Rs 864.45 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1.109 crore)
Ebitda up 34% to Rs 98.71 crore versus Rs 73.83 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 111 crore)
Margin at 9.6% versus 8.5%. (Bloomberg estimate 10%)
Net profit up 36% to Rs 62.92 crore versus Rs 46.33 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 72 crore)
Board approves interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per share.
Olectra Greentech Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 70.5% to Rs 524 crore versus Rs 307 crore.
Net Profit at Rs 47.7 crore versus Rs 18.6 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 81.2 crore versus Rs 40.5 crore.
Margin at 15.5% versus 13.2%.
Indus Towers Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.66% at Rs 7465 crore versus Rs 7132 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 7,587 crore)
EBITDA up 41.98% at Rs 4907 crore versus Rs 3456 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,214 crore)
EBITDA margin up 1727 bps at 65.73% versus 48.45% (Bloomberg estimate 55.5%)
Net profit up 71.79% at Rs 2223 crore versus Rs 1294 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1749 crore)
Choice International Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 29.6% to Rs 247 crore versus Rs 191 crore.
Net Profit up 55.3% to Rs 46.5 crore versus Rs 29.9 crore.
Ebitda up 55.88% to Rs 75.8 crore versus Rs 48.7 crore.
Margin at 30.7% versus 25.5%.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (Standalone, YoY)
Net premium income up 7% at Rs 10,754 crore versus Rs 10,022 crore
Net profit up 3% at Rs 251 crore versus Rs 244 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 331 crore)
13th month persistency at 86.6% vs 85.7% QoQ
VNB Margin at 23.7% versus 28.8% (YoY)
Can Fin Homes Q2 FY25 (YoY)
Total income up 10.5% at Rs 963 crore vs Rs 871 crore
Net profit up 33.78% at Rs 211 crore vs Rs 158 crore
M&M Finance (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue from operations up 21% at Rs 3,897 crore vs Rs 3,212 crore
Net profit up 57% at Rs 369 crore vs Rs 235 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 473 crore)
Cigniti Technologies Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 6.6% to Rs 499 crore versus Rs 468 crore.
Net Profit at Rs 52.9 crore versus Rs 10.5 crore.
Ebit up 34.2% to Rs 55.5 crore versus Rs 41.4 crore.
Margin at 11.1% versus 8.8%.
Chennai Petroleum Corp. Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 29.2% to Rs 12,086 crore versus Rs 17,095 crore.
Net loss at Rs 634 crore versus Rs 357 crore.
Ebitda down to Rs 675 crore versus Rs 663 crore
GMDC Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 54.9% at Rs 593 crore vs Rs 383 crore
EBITDA at `141 crore vs Rs 52.9 crore
Margin at 23.8% vs 13.8%
Net profit up 71.4% at Rs 128 crore vs Rs 74.6 crore
Responsive Industries (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 30.3% at Rs 350 crore versus Rs 268 crore
EBITDA up 18.6% at Rs 72.5 crore vs Rs 61.1 crore
Margin at 20.7% vs 22.8%
Net profit up 21.2% at Rs 49.3 crore vs Rs 40.7 crore.
Earnings In Focus On Wednesday
Aster DM Healthcare, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Birla Corp., Godrej Properties, Heritage Foods, HUL, IIFL Finance,Piramal Enterprises, RattanIndia Power will announce their results on Wednesday for the second quarter of the current financial year.
The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex closed at the lowest level in over two months on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 ended 309 points or 1.25% down at 24,472.10, and the Sensex closed 930.55 or 1.15% down at 80,220.72, the lowest level since Aug 14.