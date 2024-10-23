Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Finance, RIL, Reliance Infra, HUL, Zomato And More

Bajaj Finance Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Zomato Ltd. are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Wednesday.

HUL, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd., AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Birla Corp., Godrej Properties Ltd., Heritage Foods, IIFL Finance Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd. and RattanIndia Power Ltd. will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.