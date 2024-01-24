Stocks To Watch: Axis Bank, Pidilite Industries, Religare Enterprises, AU Small Finance Bank, Lupin, Airtel

Religare Enterprises Ltd., AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., and Lupin Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Wednesday.

The Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of 5.27% stake in Religare Enterprises by the Burman family—owners of Dabur India Ltd. The CCI also gave the nod for the proposed amalgamation of Fincare SFB into itself.

Meanwhile, Lupin received tentative approval from the U.S. FDA for its abbreviated new drug application for Rivaroxaban tablets.

Axis Bank Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., and Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. will also be in focus as they announced their quarterly earnings on Tuesday.