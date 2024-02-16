Stocks To Watch: Axis Bank, Max Financial, Vedanta, Yes Bank, BPCL, UPL, Tata Motors, Entero Healthcare

Axis Bank Ltd., Max Financial Services Ltd., Vedanta Ltd. and Yes Bank Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Friday.

Axis Bank has clarified that there is no material impact of the allegations made regarding the Rs 5,100 crore unjust gains in Max Life Insurance Co. share deals.

Yes Bank and Vedanta will be the focus as the companies were involved in a major bulk deal on Thursday.

India's benchmark equity indices ended higher for the third consecutive day on Thursday, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Advances in the sectors of the public sector banks, oil and gas, and energy also supported the indices to recoup intraday losses. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 70.70 points, or 0.32%, higher at 21,910.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 227.55 points, or 0.32%, to close at 72,050.38.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,064.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 2,276.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed flat at Rs 83.04 against the U.S. dollar.