Stocks To Watch: Axis Bank, Max Financial, Vedanta, Yes Bank, BPCL, UPL, Tata Motors, Entero Healthcare
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Axis Bank Ltd., Max Financial Services Ltd., Vedanta Ltd. and Yes Bank Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Friday.
Axis Bank has clarified that there is no material impact of the allegations made regarding the Rs 5,100 crore unjust gains in Max Life Insurance Co. share deals.
Yes Bank and Vedanta will be the focus as the companies were involved in a major bulk deal on Thursday.
India's benchmark equity indices ended higher for the third consecutive day on Thursday, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
Advances in the sectors of the public sector banks, oil and gas, and energy also supported the indices to recoup intraday losses. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 70.70 points, or 0.32%, higher at 21,910.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 227.55 points, or 0.32%, to close at 72,050.38.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,064.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 2,276.9 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee closed flat at Rs 83.04 against the U.S. dollar.
Wall Street had a bit of a hard time finding solid ground after mixed economic reports, with traders gearing up for Friday’s inflation reading for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate path, reported Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.29% and 0.02%, respectively, as on 12:43 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.52%.
Brent crude was trading 1.74% higher at $83.02 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.52% at $2,002.61 an ounce.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Epack Durable Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.24% at Rs 279.05 crore vs Rs 275.61 crore.
Ebitda up 454.2% at Rs 23.72 crore vs Rs 4.27 crore.
Margin up 695 bps at 8.5% vs 1.54%.
Net profit at Rs 4.89 crore vs loss of Rs 6.24 crore.
Earnings In Focus
Schaeffler India
Crisil
Stocks To Watch
Axis Bank, Max Financial Services: Axis Bank clarified that there is no material impact of the allegations made regarding the Rs 5,100 crore unjust gains in Max Life Insurance share deals.
UPL: The rating agency Fitch downgraded UPL Corp's long-term issuer default rating to 'BB+', from 'BBB-' on lower global crop protection industry demand and production overcapacity in China.
Bharat Petroleum Corp: The company commenced a pilot project to gain experience in handling hydrogen for the automobile sector.
TVS Motors: The company has acquired a 28.57% stake in the Indian Foundation for Quality Management for Rs 2.5 crore.
Dilip Buildcon: The company with its Joint venture Vijay Kumar Mishra Construction received a contract worth Rs 412.92 crore from the Water Resources Department, Madhya Pradesh for the construction of Machhrewa irrigation project dam and pressurized pipe irrigation network on a Turnkey basis.
Medplus Health Services: The company’s unit received a suspension order for its drug license for its store situated in Andheri, Mumbai.
B.L.Kashyap and Sons: The company received an order worth Rs 208 crore from Manyata Promoters for the construction of blocks D1 and D2 at Embassy Manyata Business Park Campus, Bangalore.
New Listing
Entero Healthcare Solutions: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Friday at an issue price of Rs 1,258 apiece. The Rs 1,600 crore IPO was subscribed 1.53 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (2.28 times), non-institutional investors (0.22 times), and retail investors (1.33 times) and employee reserved (1.25 times).
IPO Offering
Vibhor Steel Tubes: The public issue was subscribed 298.86 times on day 3. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (721.34 times), retail investors (188.17 times), and institutional investors (178.73 times) and reserved for employees (201.48 times).
Bulk Deals
Yes Bank: CA Basque Investments sold 39 crore shares (1.35%), while Morgan Stanley Asia PTE bought 30.63 crore shares (1.06%) at Rs 27.1 apiece.
Vedanta: Finsider International Company sold 6.55 crore shares (1.76%) at Rs 265.14 apiece.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries: HDFC Mutual Fund bought 17.75 lakh shares (2.56%) at Rs 513.99 apiece while Ajay Balkrishna Rathi sold 14 lakh shares (2.02%) at Rs 514.18 apiece and Nisha Ajay Rathi sold 4 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 514 apiece.
Mangalore Chemical and Fertilizer: Infinity Asset Advisors sold 9.45 lakh shares (0.79%) at Rs 114.72 apiece.
Insider Trades
GHCL: Promoter group Neelabh Dalmia bought 4,000 shares on Feb. 13.
Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse Investments India sold 95,000 shares on Feb. 14.
Jindal Stainless: Promoter JSL Overseas bought 5.85 lakh shares on Feb. 12 and 13.
Star Cement: Promoter Prem Kumar Bhajanka bought 1 lakh shares on Feb. 13.
Pledge Details
Medplus Health Services: Promoter Lone Furrow Investments created a pledge of Rs 18.44 lakh shares on Feb. 7 and Agilemed Investments created a pledge of 2.17 lakh shares on Feb. 12.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Waaree Renewable Technologies: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 23 and 29.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 20.
Capri Global Capital: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 16.
Aditya Birla Capital: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 20.
Hindustan Unilever: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 20 to Feb. 23.
Jindal Steel and Power: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 22.
Redington: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 20 and 21.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Schneider Electric Infrastructure.
Ex/record date dividend: Banco Products
F&O Cues
Nifty February futures up by 0.45% to 22,005.5 at a premium of 94.75 points.
Nifty February futures open interest down by 3.1%.
Nifty Bank February futures up by 0.76% to 46,385.05 at a premium of 166.15 points.
Nifty Bank February futures open interest down by 9.5%.
Nifty Options Feb 22 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.
Bank Nifty Options Feb 21 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 49,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 44,000.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Canara Bank, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cement, Indus Tower, Sail, Zee Entertainment Enterprise.