Stocks To Watch: Apollo Tyres, Coromandel, Lupin, Hindalco, Welspun, Tata Power

Hindalco Industries Ltd., Welspun Living Ltd., and Tata Power Co. will be in focus on Wednesday after the companies issued important business updates.

Apollo Tyres Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., and Welspun Corp. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings. The markets are expected to react to the financial results of Lupin Ltd., Tata Power and Chambal Fertilisers Ltd., among others, that were announced Tuesday after the closing bell.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.27%, or 65.50 points higher at 24,193.00 as of 07:00 a.m.

The benchmark equity indices fell for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and closed at the lowest level in over a month as they erased all gains in the second half of the session.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 63.05 points, or 0.26%, to end at 23,992.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 166.33 points, or 0.21%, down at 78,593.07.

The Nifty needs to surpass the 24,300–24,350 range to initiate a strong pullback. Otherwise, the index may continue its downward trend towards the 23,630 support level, said analysts. They further advised traders to stay cautious in the short term and wait for signs of reversal.

"The index closed near the short-term support of 49,700, the 50% retracement level of the recent uptrend. Without signs of strength, a breach of this support could lead to a continued correction towards the 61.8% retracement level around 48,860," said Ruchit Jain, lead researcher at 5paisa.com.