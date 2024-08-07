Stocks To Watch: Apollo Tyres, Coromandel, Lupin, Hindalco, Welspun, Tata Power
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Wednesday.
Hindalco Industries Ltd., Welspun Living Ltd., and Tata Power Co. will be in focus on Wednesday after the companies issued important business updates.
Apollo Tyres Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., and Welspun Corp. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings. The markets are expected to react to the financial results of Lupin Ltd., Tata Power and Chambal Fertilisers Ltd., among others, that were announced Tuesday after the closing bell.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.27%, or 65.50 points higher at 24,193.00 as of 07:00 a.m.
The benchmark equity indices fell for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and closed at the lowest level in over a month as they erased all gains in the second half of the session.
The NSE Nifty 50 fell 63.05 points, or 0.26%, to end at 23,992.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 166.33 points, or 0.21%, down at 78,593.07.
The Nifty needs to surpass the 24,300–24,350 range to initiate a strong pullback. Otherwise, the index may continue its downward trend towards the 23,630 support level, said analysts. They further advised traders to stay cautious in the short term and wait for signs of reversal.
"The index closed near the short-term support of 49,700, the 50% retracement level of the recent uptrend. Without signs of strength, a breach of this support could lead to a continued correction towards the 61.8% retracement level around 48,860," said Ruchit Jain, lead researcher at 5paisa.com.
Here Are The Top 10 Stocks To Watch On Wednesday
Hindalco Industries: The Central Bureau of Investigation booked the company for alleged corruption in getting environmental clearances for coal mining between 2011 and 2013.
Welspun Living: The company’s Rs 278 crore buyback will open on August 9 and close on August 16.
Tata Power: The company is to acquire a 40% stake in Khorluchhu Hydro Power for Rs 830 crore and company to terminate the Global Depository Shares program.
Cupid: The company will set up a new unit in the UAE to capture market share in the GCC region.
G R Infraprojects: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for the transmission project in Karnataka.
Aurobindo Pharma: The company has US FDA approval for Estradiol vaginal inserts. The product is to be launched in Q2FY25.
Suzlon Energy: The company bought a 76% stake in Renom Energy Services for Rs 660 crore.
Ola Electric Mobility: The public issue was subscribed to 4.27 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (5.31 times), retail investors (3.92 times), reserved for employees (11.99 times), and non-institutional investors (2.4 times).
Bharti Airtel: The company has set Aug. 7 as the ex/record date for final dividend of Rs 8 per share.
Zydus Wellness: Quant Mutual Fund bought 17 lakh shares (2.67%) at Rs 2,201.4 apiece, and Threpsi Care LLP sold 17 lakh shares (2.67%) at Rs 2,201.4 apiece in a block deal.
Q1 Results Today
Apollo Tyres, Coromandel International, and Welspun Corp. are among the companies set to report their first quarter results on Wednesday.
Other results include Aadhar Housing Finance, Abbott India, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Balaji Amines, BASF India, Caplin Point Laboratories, CCL Products, Chemplast Sanmar, ESAB India, GMM Pfaudler, Godrej Consumer Products, Gokaldas Exports, Godawari Power & Ispat, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Happy Forgings, Harsha Engineers International, ITD Cementation India, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Dr Lal Path Labs, Lemon Tree Hotels, Neogen Chemicals, NHPC, NLC India, Pidilite Industries, Radico Khaitan, Safari Industries, Signature Global, Sula Vineyards, and Varroc Engineering.
Results After Market Hours On Tuesday
Lupin Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.3% to Rs 5,600 crore versus Rs 4,814 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,226 crore).
Ebitda up 50.1% to Rs 1,286 crore versus Rs 856 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,055 crore).
Margin at 23% versus 17.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.20%).
Net profit up 78% to Rs 805.54 crore versus Rs 453.33 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 564 crore).
Tata Power Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.7% to Rs 17,294 crore versus Rs 15,213 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 16,855 crore).
Ebitda up 22% to Rs 3,587 crore versus Rs 2,944 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,004 crore).
Ebitda margin expanded 20.7% versus 19.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.8%).
Net profit up 4% to Rs 1,189 crore versus Rs 1,141 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 957 crore).
Bata India Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1% at Rs 945 crore versus Rs 958 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,003 crore).
Ebitda down 23% at Rs 185 crore versus Rs 239 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 263 crore).
Ebitda margin at 19.6% versus 24.9% (Bloomberg estimate 26.2%).
Net profit up 63% at Rs 174 crore versus Rs 107 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 119 crore).
Exceptional gain of Rs 134 crore in current quarter on sale of land asset.
Chambal Fertilisers Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 11.7% at Rs 4,933 crore versus Rs 5,589 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,495 crore).
Ebitda up 18.6% at Rs 751 crore versus Rs 633 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 589 crore).
Margin at 15.2% versus 11.3% (Bloomberg estimate 13.1%).
Net profit up 32.1% at Rs 448 crore versus Rs 339 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 366 crore).
Gujarat Gas Q1 Y25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 7% at Rs 4,450 crore versus Rs 4,134 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,091 crore).
Ebitda down 9% at Rs 536 crore versus Rs 591 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 625 crore).
Ebitda margin at 12% versus 14.3% (Bloomberg estimate 15.3%).
Net profit down 19% at Rs 331 crore versus Rs 410 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 365 crore).
Cummins India Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4% to Rs 2,315 crore versus 2,218 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,325 crore).
Ebitda up 38% to Rs 472 crore versus Rs 342 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 423 crore).
Ebitda margin at 20.4% versus 15.4% (Bloomberg estimate Rs 18.20%).
Net profit rose 31% to Rs 463 crore versus 354 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 413 crore).
Indigo Paints Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8% at Rs 311 crore versus Rs 288 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 320 crore).
Ebitda down 1.4% at Rs 47.9 crore versus Rs 48.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 57 crore).
Ebitda margin at 15.4% versus 16.8% (Bloomberg estimate 17.7%).
Net profit down 16% at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 32 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 33 crore).
Bosch Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.8% at Rs 4,317 crore versus Rs 4,158 crore.
Ebitda up 11.3% at Rs 521 crore versus Rs 468 crore.
Margin at 12.1% versus 11.2%.
Net profit up 13.9% at Rs 466 crore versus Rs 409 crore.
Fortis Healthcare Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.2% to Rs 1,858.90 crore versus Rs 1,657.41 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,825 crore).
Ebitda up 26% to Rs 342.52 crore versus Rs 272.46 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 356 crore).
Margin expanded to 18.4% versus 16.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.50%).
Net profit up 40% to Rs 173.98 crore versus Rs 123.95 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 180 crore).
IIFL Finance Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income flat at Rs 1,015 crore versus Rs 1,022 crore.
Net loss at Rs 23 crore versus profit of Rs 151 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 348 crore).
Alert: Net loss on derecognition of financial instruments under FVTOCI category 174.11 crore versus 25.18 crore YoY.
PNB Fintech (Q1FY25, Consolidated, YOY)
Operating revenue rose 52% to Rs 1,010 crore.
Annual Recurring revenue increased 10% to Rs 559 crore.
Adjusted Ebitda rose 117% to Rs 49 crore.
Margin at 5% versus 3%.
Net profit at Rs 60 crore versus loss of Rs 12 crore.