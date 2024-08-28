Stocks To Watch: Aditya Birla Capital, PNC Infra, Skipper, Godrej Agrovet, Medplus Health, SBI

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd., PNC Infratech Ltd. and Skipper Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday.

Aditya Birla Capital made an investment of Rs 300 crore via rights in its unit, Aditya Birla Housing Finance.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has been issued a goods and services tax demand and penalty order amounting to Rs 429 crore by the Maharashtra tax authority.

PNC Infrastructure was declared the lowest bidder for a highway project worth Rs 380 crore in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Skipper approved raising up to Rs 600 crore via equity and debt.