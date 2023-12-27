Stocks To Watch: Aditya Birla Capital, Piramal Enterprises, Vishnu Prakash, Nerolac Paints, SJVN

Companies such as Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., and Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday.

Aditya Birla Capital had made an investment of Rs 850 crore in Aditya Birla Finance via share subscription, while Piramal Enterprises' unit Piramal Consumer Products had acquired Piramal Tower from the promoter for Rs 875 crore.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia received the Letter of Award for orders worth Rs 899 crore from the Uttarakhand government for development projects.