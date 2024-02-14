Stocks To Watch: Adani Group Companies, Wipro, BEL, Lupin, Oil India, Prestige Estates, IRCTC, Zee

Adani Group companies, Wipro Ltd., and Bharat Electronics Ltd. will be among the top companies to watch on Wednesday.

The global rating agency, Moody’s, has revised the outlook for four Adani Group companies to 'stable' from 'negative', while affirming the ratings of eight companies. Bharat Electronics received an order worth Rs 2,167 crore from the Indian Navy for the indigenously designed and developed EW suite.

Wipro acquired 60% stake in Aggne Global for $66 million to strengthen consulting capabilities.

Oil India Ltd., Prestige Estates Ltd., and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp., and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. will be among the stocks to watch as they have announced their earnings for the third quarter.