Stocks To Watch: Adani Energy Solutions, L&T Technology, IREDA, ICICI Prudential, IIFL Finance, RVNL

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd. and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Wednesday.

Adani Energy Solutions reported an over 14% jump in sales and a pipeline of 2.1 crore smart meters with a contract value of Rs 25,100 crore in the third quarter of FY24, while L&T Technology Services approved the re-appointment of Amit Chadha as CEO and MD for three years with effect from April 1.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency joined hands with Indian Overseas Bank for co-lending and loan syndication for a diverse spectrum of renewable energy projects across the nation.