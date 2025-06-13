Stocks To Buy Or Sell: Sneha Seth's Top Picks For June 13
The Nifty 50 fell as much as 1.67% to 24,473, the lowest level since May 22. While, Sensex declined 1.64% to 80,354.59, the lowest level since May 9.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex slumped at open, tracking a decline in shares across the globe as geopolitical tensions once again came into focus. Israel carried out air strikes in Iran, which caused the death of several commanders and scientists.
The Nifty 50 fell as much as 1.67% to 24,473, the lowest level since May 22. While, Sensex declined 1.64% to 80,354.59, the lowest level since May 9.
As of 1:36 p.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 0.77% lower at 24,697.75, whereas Sensex 30 was down 0.79% at 81,051.99.
Sneha Seth, senior analyst at Angel One Ltd., has 'buy' recommendations on these stocks this Friday.
Wipro
Wipro Ltd. got a 'buy' call from Sneha with target price of Rs 270 and a stop loss at Rs 255.
Out of 46 analysts tracking the company, nine suggest buying its shares, 16 recommend holding them, and 21 advise selling them, according to Bloomberg data.
Metropolis Healthcare
Seth also recommended buying Metropolis Healthcare with a target price of Rs 1,830 and a stop loss at Rs 1,710 per share.
Out of 24 analysts tracking the company, 18 recommend buying its shares, two suggest holding the shares, and four recommended a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.
ALSO READ
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Log Worst Week In A Month On Weak Global Cues; HDFC Bank Top Dragger
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.