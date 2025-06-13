Stocks To Buy Or Sell: Sneha Seth's Top Picks For June 13

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex slumped at open, tracking a decline in shares across the globe as geopolitical tensions once again came into focus. Israel carried out air strikes in Iran, which caused the death of several commanders and scientists.

The Nifty 50 fell as much as 1.67% to 24,473, the lowest level since May 22. While, Sensex declined 1.64% to 80,354.59, the lowest level since May 9.

As of 1:36 p.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 0.77% lower at 24,697.75, whereas Sensex 30 was down 0.79% at 81,051.99.

Sneha Seth, senior analyst at Angel One Ltd., has 'buy' recommendations on these stocks this Friday.