Stocks To Buy Or Sell: Aditya Arora's Top Picks For June 11
Aditya Arora, founder and multi asset research analyst at Adlytick.in shared his preferred stocks with NDTV Profit for Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened flat on Wednesday. Reliance Industries Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. added to the Nifty 50, while HDFC Bank Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. weighed on the index.
As of 1:30 p.m., Nifty 50 was trading 0.25% higher at 25,166.20 and Sensex 30 was trading 0.24% up at 82,588.45.
Aditya Arora, founder and multi asset research analyst at Adlytick.in shared his preferred stocks with NDTV Profit for Wednesday.
Gillette India
Arora recommended buying Gillette India Ltd. at the current market price of Rs 10138, with a target price of Rs 10,720 and a stop loss at Rs 9,600.
Both the analysts tracking the company recommend 'buy' on Bloomberg.
Eris Lifesciences
Arora also suggests buying Eris Lifesciences for Rs 1,692, with a price target of Rs 1,752 and advised to book losses at Rs 1,632 per share.
Out of 11 analysts tracking the stock, 10 suggest buying it and one advised selling the stock.
ALSO READ
Stocks To Buy: Gillette India, Eris Lifesciences, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp, Makind Pharma
Dr. Lal Path Labs
Dr. Lal Path Labs got a 'buy' call from Arora. He suggested buying it at Rs 2,960, with a stop loss at Rs 2,800 and a target price at Rs 3,120.
Out of 28 analysts tracking the company, 16 suggest 'buy', four suggest 'hold' and eight recommend 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.