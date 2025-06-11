Stocks To Buy Or Sell: Aditya Arora's Top Picks For June 11

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened flat on Wednesday. Reliance Industries Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. added to the Nifty 50, while HDFC Bank Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. weighed on the index.

As of 1:30 p.m., Nifty 50 was trading 0.25% higher at 25,166.20 and Sensex 30 was trading 0.24% up at 82,588.45.

Aditya Arora, founder and multi asset research analyst at Adlytick.in shared his preferred stocks with NDTV Profit for Wednesday.