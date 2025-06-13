Stocks To Buy On June 13: Check Brijesh Ail's Top Stock Picks For Today
Ail's picks for the day include Max Health, Voltas, and Eveready.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex saw a steep plunge at market open on Friday, in the aftermath of the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Banking stocks contributed to the drag on the index, with HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and State Bank of India leading losses.
As of 12:40 p.m., Nifty 50 was trading 0.79% lower at 24,692.60 and Sensex was trading 0.79% down at 81,050.47.
Brijesh Ail, head of technical and derivates in retail research at IDBI Capital shared his preferred stocks with NDTV Profit for Friday.
Max Healthcare Institute
Ail recommended buying Max Health at Rs 1,200 per share, with a target price of Rs 1,180 and a stop loss at Rs 1,265.
Out of 24 analysts tracking the company, 16 recommend 'buy', three have a 'hold' call, while five suggest 'sell', as per Bloomberg data.
Voltas
Ail also suggests buying Voltas Ltd. for Rs 1,278, with a price target of Rs 1,330 and advised to book losses at Rs 1,260 per share.
Out of 33 analysts tracking the stock, 28 suggest buying it, eight suggest holding the stock, and five advised selling the stock.
ALSO READ
Stock Market Crash: Sensex Sinks 1,200 Points; Nifty Hits Three-Week Low — Key Factors At Play
Eveready Industries
Eveready Industries India got a 'buy' call from Ail. He suggested buying it at Rs 326, with a stop loss at Rs 312 and a target price at Rs 360.
One analyst tracking the stock suggests buying the counter, while another has a 'hold' call, according to Bloomberg data.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.