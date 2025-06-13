Stocks To Buy On June 13: Check Brijesh Ail's Top Stock Picks For Today

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex saw a steep plunge at market open on Friday, in the aftermath of the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Banking stocks contributed to the drag on the index, with HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and State Bank of India leading losses.

As of 12:40 p.m., Nifty 50 was trading 0.79% lower at 24,692.60 and Sensex was trading 0.79% down at 81,050.47.

Brijesh Ail, head of technical and derivates in retail research at IDBI Capital shared his preferred stocks with NDTV Profit for Friday.