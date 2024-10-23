Stocks Struggle In Late Hours As McDonald’s Slumps: Markets Wrap

Wall Street is paring back bets on aggressive policy easing as the US economy remains robust while Fed officials sound a cautious tone over the pace of future rate decreases. Rising oil prices and the prospect of bigger fiscal deficits after the upcoming presidential election are only compounding the market’s concerns. Since the end of last week, traders have trimmed the extent of expected Fed cuts through September 2025 by more than 10 basis points.

“Of course, higher yields do not have to be negative for stocks. Let’s face it, the stock market has been advancing as these bond yields have been rising for a full month now,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co. “However, given how expensive the market is today, these higher yields could cause some problems for the equity market before too long.”

A string of stronger-than-estimated data points sent the US version of Citigroup’s Economic Surprise Index to the highest since April. The gauge measures the difference between actual releases and analyst expectations.

“On the back of September’s strong economic data, markets have already priced a slower pace of cuts,” said Lauren Goodwin at New York Life Investments. “If the Fed is able to move towards a 4% policy rate — still above the levels most believe represent the ‘neutral’ rate — then the equity market rally can continue. Disruptions to that view make equity market volatility more likely.”