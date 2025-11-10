Stocks Rise, Bonds Fall As US Shutdown Nears End: Markets Wrap

Stocks rose, while bonds and the yen fell, as hopes for a deal to end the longest US government shutdown boosted appetite for risk.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% and those for the Nasdaq 100 index advanced 0.6% as Senate Republican leader John Thune said a deal is “coming together” as he planned a test vote Sunday on a narrow spending package that would end the 40-day government shutdown. A group of Senate Democrats is leaning toward voting to advance the package provided final details can be worked out.

Asian shares rose with gains in South Korea leading. As sentiment improved, bonds fell across the curve with the yield on 10-year Treasuries rising more than two basis points to 4.12%. The yen, a traditional safe haven currency, fell 0.2% against the dollar.

While hopes for a deal may provide some relief, markets remained on edge after last week’s sharp selloff in technology shares reignited concerns about stretched valuations. Asian tech stocks were particularly vulnerable, having outperformed US peers this year on optimism around China’s AI advances. Adding to the caution is a dearth of fresh data to guide investors on the health of the US economy.

“The week ahead will depend on whether the US government can orchestrate an end” to the shutdown, Kyle Rodda, a senior analyst at Capital.com, wrote in a note to clients. While Wall Street’s rally late Friday had glossed over some of the negativity in markets, “the move was ultimately little more than putting lipstick on the proverbial pig.”