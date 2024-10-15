Stocks Rise As Earnings Set To Kick Into High Gear: Markets Wrap

Stocks hit fresh all-time highs as investors looked ahead to Corporate America for further vindication of soft-landing bets.

Without much in the way of economic data this week, earnings reports are poised to drive Wall Street sentiment. The S&P 500 rose almost 1%, notching another record — its 46th this year.

That’s a hint investors are not deterred by the reduced forecasts for third-quarter results, and are instead betting this reporting season will once again deliver positive surprises.

Strategists are predicting S&P 500 firms will post their weakest results in the past four quarters, with just a 4.3% increase compared with a year ago, Bloomberg Intelligence data show. Meantime, corporate guidance implies a jump of about 16%. That solid outlook suggests companies could easily beat market expectations.