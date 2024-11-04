Stocks Rise As Dip Buyers Fuel Wall Street Rebound: Markets Wrap

Wall Street tried not to read too much into data showing US hiring advanced at the slowest pace since 2020 in October while the unemployment rate remained low. The numbers were distorted by severe hurricanes and a major strike. The jobs report is the last major data point before next week’s Federal Reserve meeting and the Nov. 5 presidential election.

“We’re in the midst of a hectic stretch with economic data, earnings, the Fed, and the US election,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “There’s been some additional volatility around these events, but so far nothing has changed the big-picture view. Until that changes, the long-term drivers of the bull market remain intact.”

In fact, the S&P 500 rally of roughly 20% in 2024 through the end of October was the strongest in a presidential election year since 1936, according to Bespoke Investment Group strategists. Historically, gains of that magnitude in such a span have been followed by stronger-than-normal finishes to the year, they said.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, trimming this week’s losses. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.7%. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps rallied 1.1%.

Treasury yields rose, reversing an earlier slide. Traders held tight to expectations that that policymakers will cut rates by a quarter-point on Nov. 7 and again on Dec. 18, pricing in 44 basis points by year’s end. They see less than 60 basis points of cumulative easing by the end of January, implying the potential that officials pause early next year.

Treasury 10-year yields advanced nine basis points to 4.37%. The dollar rose. Oil edged higher on a report that Iran may be preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days, though crude still finished the week lower amid skepticism that the war will disrupt supplies.