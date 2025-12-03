Stocks Rise As Bets Fed Will Cut Rates Sink Dollar: Markets Wrap

Private-sector payrolls decreased by 32,000, according to ADP Research data. The median estimate of economists called for a 10,000 gain.

“This morning’s ADP data confirm what a lot of the doves are saying – it’s more important to focus on a weakening labor market than to worry about inflation in the 2-3% range (but still above the 2% target),” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management. “Although there may be some dissents at next week’s Fed meeting, it is a sure thing that a 25 basis-point rate cut will be announced.”

But going forward is where things get more confusing, he noted.

“Our expectation is that the doves will win out and we will see a number of rate cuts next year, but we think they may be more spaced out and potentially less cuts will be made than are currently being forecast, which is why we are bullish into the new year, but more cautious once we arrive in 2026,” he said.

Today’s ADP data keeps a December rate cut thoroughly in play, noted David Russell at TradeStation.

“Main street is hurting as months of uncertainty and tariffs take a toll. AI is supporting parts of the economy but many small businesses don’t benefit,” he said. “The fact wages aren’t falling suggests this is a crisis of confidence in parts of the economy, and not the result of an actual recession.”