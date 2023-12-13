Stocks That May Enter Large And Mid-Cap Categories In Next AMFI Rejig

The market rally in the second half of 2023 has made a group of stocks eligible for reclassification by the Association of Mutual Funds in India in the first week of January.

A total of nine stocks could be classified as large caps, while 14 may be move to mid-cap category from small caps on the basis of the growth in their market capitalisation over the six-month period, according to NDTV Profit Research.

The daily average market cap of these companies rose enough to qualify for reclassification to fit the AMFI criteria, as per Bloomberg data.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India classifies companies into large-, mid- and small-cap categories on the basis of average full market capitalisation over a six-month period.

Those that rank among the top 100 get classified as large caps, and the 150 that follow are termed as mid caps. The remaining are classified as small caps.

The minimum average market cap among the top 100 stocks currently stands at Rs 79,307 crore. That compares with Rs 49,686.9 crore average market cap of stocks classified as large caps in the previous six-month period.

Based on the cut-off of Rs 79,307 crore, the stocks that have joined the rank of top 100 include: