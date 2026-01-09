Stocks Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 9
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
India Market Recap
Indian equities ended lower for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The Nifty ended 263.90 points or 1% lower at 25,876.85, Sensex ended 780.18 points or 0.92% down at 84,180.96.
Broader indices also ended in the negative. Nifty Midcap 150 ended 1.88% higher and Nifty Smallcap 250 closed 1.94% lower. All sectoral indices fell with Nifty Metal and Nifty Energy leading the decline.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers, as 3,153 stocks declined, 1,045 advanced and 175 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Stocks In News
Fusion Finance – The company has completed an Rs 800 crore rights issue.
Voltas – The company has approved a long‑term incentive scheme (LTIS 2024), extending its end date to FY28 from FY27.
Bharat Forge – The company has entered into an agreement with German firm Agile Robots for AI‑led industrial automation.
Bajaj Finserv – The group has completed the acquisition of a 23% stake in its insurance arms from Allianz for Rs 21,390 crore, marking the largest-ever deal in India’s insurance sector. Bajaj Finserv’s stake now stands at 75.01% in both companies, while promoter holding has risen to 97% in Bajaj General and Bajaj Life.
Clean Science – The company has invested Rs 50 crore in its subsidiary Clean Fino‑Chem.
Prestige Estates – The company has signed a pact to acquire a 16.38‑acre land parcel in Chennai.
RVNL – The company has received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 201 crore from East Coast Railway to set up a Wagon POH workshop at Kantabanji.
Vedanta – The company has filed a writ in the Delhi High Court challenging the rejection of its application seeking an extension of the Production Sharing Contract for Block CB‑OS/2. The Court has issued notice and directed all parties to maintain status quo.
Sagar Cements – The company plans to sell an 8.14% stake in its subsidiary Andhra Cements via an Offer for Sale.
Delta Corp – The company’s subsidiary will discontinue operations at the Zuri White Sands Goa casino due to continued losses.
Lloyds Enterprises – The company has approved the first and final call on partly paid‑up equity shares at 50% of the issue price of Rs 39 per share.
Bharat Wire Ropes – Promoters and investors have purchased 1,124 compulsorily convertible preference shares as part of a Rs 383 crore loan conversion.
Astra Microwave – JV Astra Rafael Comsys has secured an order worth ₹275 crore from the Indian Air Force.
Waaree Renewable – Subsidiary Waaree Forever Energies has received a revised LoA reducing project capacity to 704 MWac/1,000 MWp and order value to Rs 1,040 crore from Rs 1,252 crore.
BHEL – The company has won an order worth Rs 5,400 crore from JV Bharat Coal Gasification & Chemicals.
Rama Steel Tubes – Hari Shankar Singh has resigned as Whole‑Time Director with immediate effect due to personal reasons.
AXISCADES Tech – Karnataka High Court has quashed the May 22, 2023 income‑tax demand notice.
Panorama Studios – The company has signed a pact with Mugafi for airborne rights of the film Kuberaa, along with domestic and overseas rights for the Hindi‑dubbed version.
A B Infrabuild – The company has secured a ₹54 crore order from East Coast Railway.
Power Grid – The company has won bids under Tariff‑Based Competitive Bidding for 3 GW transmission projects.
Venus Remedies – The company has obtained marketing authorisation in Indonesia for its antibiotic combination Ceftazidime and Avibactam.
Bharat Electronics – The company has received additional orders worth Rs 596 crore since January 1.
Saatvik Green – The company has secured an order worth Rs 20.8 crore from a prominent solar developer.
Highway Infra – The company has won a Rs 329 crore order from NHAI.
Ugro Capital – The company has approved the amalgamation of its subsidiary Profectus Capital with the parent entity.
Tata Motors PV – The company’s stake in its SPV TP Paarthav has reduced to 12.89%.
Morepen Labs – The Shimla High Court has stayed the show cause notice related to the alleged excess GST refund claim of Rs 118 crore; the company says no financial impact is expected.
HUL – The company has received a tax demand of Rs 1,560 crore from Mumbai tax authorities.
NHPC – The company has approved raising Rs 2,000 crore via private placement.
Devyani International – Subsidiary Sky Gate has completed the sale of its 51% stake in Peanutbutter.
Brainbees Solutions – Subsidiary Swara Baby has completed the acquisition of 100% stake in Solis Hygiene.
UPL – The company’s subsidiary has acquired a 25% stake in UPL Agro for $17.86 million.
Q3 Business Updates/ Earnings
Antony Waste
Sold nearly 4,359 tonnes of compost
Sold nearly 37,840 tonnes of refuse-derived fuel
Managed nearly 1.42 MT of municipal solid waste
SML Mahindra
CV Production up 39% at 1,455 units (YoY)
Sales up 77% at 1,019 units (YoY)
Elecon Engineering (Consolidated)
Net Profit down 33% at Rs 72 crore vs Rs 107.5 crore
Revenue up 4.3% at Rs 552 crore vs Rs 529 crore
EBITDA down 23.4% at Rs 109 crore vs Rs 142.6 crore
Margin at 19.8% vs 27%
Narasimhan Raghunathan resigned as CFO
IPO Opening
Bharat Coking Coal : The company is engaged in the production of coking coal, non-coking coal, and washed coal. The issue will open for subscription on Friday. The issue price is set at Rs 23. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of Rs 1,071.11 crore.
Trading Tweaks
Share to Exit Anchor Lock-in: Nephrocare Health Services(2%) , Bansal Wire (20%)
List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework: GNA Axles, Felix Industries
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures down by 1.03% to 25985 at a premium of 108 points.
Nifty January futures open interest up by 15.55%.
Nifty Options on Jan 13: Maximum Call open interest at 16200 and Maximum Put open interest at 25500.
Securities in ban period: SAIL and Sammaan Capital.
Currency/ Bond Market Update
The rupee fell 7 paise to settle at 89.94 against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by a host of factors, including higher crude oil prices, foreign fund outflows, and a stronger greenback.
The yield on the 10-year government bond ended 2 basis points higher at 6.63%.