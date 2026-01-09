Stocks Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 9

Indian equities ended lower for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The Nifty ended 263.90 points or 1% lower at 25,876.85, Sensex ended 780.18 points or 0.92% down at 84,180.96.

Broader indices also ended in the negative. Nifty Midcap 150 ended 1.88% higher and Nifty Smallcap 250 closed 1.94% lower. All sectoral indices fell with Nifty Metal and Nifty Energy leading the decline.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers, as 3,153 stocks declined, 1,045 advanced and 175 remained unchanged on the BSE.