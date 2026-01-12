Stocks Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan 12

Indian equities ended lower for the fifth consecutive day on Friday. Nifty had fallen below the 25,700 levels. Intraday, both Nifty and Sensex fell nearly 1%. Nifty ended 193.55 points or 0.75% lower at 25,683.30. Sensex settled 604.72 points or 0.72% down at 83,576.24.

The broader indices also ended in the negative. Nifty Midcap 150 ended 0.88% lower and Nifty Smallcap 250 closed 1.70% lower.

Most sectoral indices fell with Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto leading the decline. Nifty Oil and Gas, Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Banks were among the gainers.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers, as 3,098 stocks declined, 1,067 advanced and 189 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Nifty logged a weekly decline of 2.5%, its worst since the week ended Sept. 22. Trent Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were the major laggards.