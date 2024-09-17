Stocks Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 17

The BSE Sensex ended Monday's session at a record high, while the NSE Nifty 50 also closed higher, buoyed by gains in ICICI Bank Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Both the benchmark stock indices traded at fresh opening highs, before paring gains through midday.

The Nifty closed 27.25 points or 0.11%, higher at 25,383.75 and Sensex settled 97.84 points or 0.12%, higher at 82,988.78. Intraday, the Nifty and Sensex advanced as much as 0.35% each to 25,445.70 and 82,184.34, respectively.