Stocks Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Below 22,150; Whirlpool, Torrent Power, Vibhor Steel Tubes In Focus
Get live updates on Indian stock markets here Feb. 20.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.10%.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Flat Against U.S. Dollar
The local currency opened flat at 83.01 against the U.S. Dollar.
Source: Bloomberg
Motilal Oswal On Coal India
The brokerage reiterates 'Buy' on Coal India with a target price of Rs 520 per share.
Management slightly lowered its FY25 volume guidance to 838 million tonnes.
E-auction premiums declined in Jan-Feb’24 to 35-50% vs 117% in 3Q FY24
Slightly trimmed e-auction premium for FY26E .
Expects employee costs to slightly decline going forward.
Nuvama On NBCC
Nuvama downgrades NBCC to 'Hold' From 'Buy' rating
Target price of Rs 143 per share.
Management guided for Rs 10,500–11,000 crore revenues for FY24.
Believes 115% run-up in stock leaves little room for upside.
Expects it to rework on its land bank monetisation plans.
Revised P/E multiple to 40 time factoring in improved order intake.
Nuvama On Schaeffler India
Nuvama maintains 'Hold' on Schaeffler India; raises target price to Rs 3,283 per share.
Mixed numbers: domestic business aids topline; adverse sales mix hurts margin.
Momentum from automotive and industrial sectors to keep revenue growth on track.
New product opportunities: strong growth driver in medium-to-long term.