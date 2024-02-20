Stocks Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Below 22,150; Whirlpool, Torrent Power, Vibhor Steel Tubes In Focus

NDTV ProfitMarketsStocks Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Below 22,150; Whirlpool, Torrent Power, Vibhor Steel Tubes In Focus
Get live updates on Indian stock markets here Feb. 20.

20 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building in Mumbai (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit) </p></div>
NSE building in Mumbai (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat

The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.10%.

Source: Bloomberg

Rupee Flat Against U.S. Dollar

The local currency opened flat at 83.01 against the U.S. Dollar.

Source: Bloomberg


Motilal Oswal On Coal India

  • The brokerage reiterates 'Buy' on Coal India with a target price of Rs 520 per share.

  • Management slightly lowered its FY25 volume guidance to 838 million tonnes.

  • E-auction premiums declined in Jan-Feb’24 to 35-50% vs 117% in 3Q FY24

  • Slightly trimmed e-auction premium for FY26E .

  • Expects employee costs to slightly decline going forward.

Nuvama On NBCC

  • Nuvama downgrades NBCC to 'Hold' From 'Buy' rating

  • Target price of Rs 143 per share.

  • Management guided for Rs 10,500–11,000 crore revenues for FY24.

  • Believes 115% run-up in stock leaves little room for upside.

  • Expects it to rework on its land bank monetisation plans.

  • Revised P/E multiple to 40 time factoring in improved order intake.


Nuvama On Schaeffler India

  • Nuvama maintains 'Hold' on Schaeffler India; raises target price to Rs 3,283 per share.

  • Mixed numbers: domestic business aids topline; adverse sales mix hurts margin.

  • Momentum from automotive and industrial sectors to keep revenue growth on track.

  • New product opportunities: strong growth driver in medium-to-long term.













