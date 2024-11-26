Stocks Join Bonds Higher On Trump’s Treasury Pick: Markets Wrap

Stocks climbed with bonds while the dollar fell as traders welcomed Donald Trump’s pick of Scott Bessent for Treasury Secretary, betting the hedge-fund manager will bring a Wall Street mindset to the role.

The S&P 500 briefly topped 6,000 before paring gains. Small caps with typically domestic operations closed within a striking distance of their all-time highs. Treasuries rallied across the US curve, with the move led by longer maturities. Bitcoin slipped after a surge toward $100,000 fizzled just shy of the historic level. Oil sank as Israel moved closer to a cease-fire with Hezbollah.

Markets kicked off the week with a risk-on tone as Bessent has deep familiarity with global financial systems — a trait that made him palatable to investors. And while he’s indicated he’ll back the president-elect’s tariff plans and fight to extend Trump’s tax cuts, Bessent isn’t known as an ideologue, spurring Wall Street expectations that he will prioritize economic and market stability over scoring political points.

“Investors are viewing this nomination as one that will provide a Goldilocks scenario for Mr. Trump’s pro-business proposals,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1%. Big techs were mixed, with Amazon.com Inc. rallying while Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc. pushed lower. Macy’s Inc. sank after delaying its earnings as an investigation revealed a worker his millions in expenses.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 14 basis points to 4.26%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%.