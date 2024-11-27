Stocks Hit Record High On Israel Cease-Fire Deal: Markets Wrap

Stocks closed at all-time highs as investors looked past Donald Trump’s tariff plan, with geopolitical risks abating after Israel and Hezbollah reached a cease-fire agreement.

Equities extended gains into a seventh straight session, with the S&P 500 notching its 52nd record this year. Shortly after oil futures settled, the US said Israel and the Lebanese militant group had reached a deal. In late hours, Dell Technologies Inc. reported worse-than-expected sales, while HP Inc. and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. gave lackluster outlooks.

Wall Street shrugged off Trump’s plan to impose additional tariffs on the US’s top trading partners. Microsoft Corp. drove software companies higher amid the group’s lower susceptibility to tariff risks. While automakers like General Motors Corp. and Ford Motor Co. were hit due to their exposure to Mexico and China, a slide in equity volatility showed calm prevailed.

“We still see tariffs as more strategizing and think the bark will be worse than the bite,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%.

US 10-year yields advanced two basis points to 4.30%. A dollar gauge gained 0.2%. The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar slid.