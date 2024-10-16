Stocks Halt Rally As Nvidia, ASML Getting Crushed: Markets Wrap
US-traded shares of ASML Holding NV plummeted 16% after the Dutch giant cut its guidance for 2025.
Stocks got hit as a disappointing outlook from Europe’s most-valuable tech company and concern about tighter US restrictions on chip sales spurred a selloff in the industry that has powered the bull market.
Equities dropped from all-time highs, with the S&P 500 down almost 1%. The Nasdaq 100 slipped 1.4%. A closely watched gauge of semiconductor firms saw its worst plunge since early September.
Investors got so bullish that it might be time to sell global stocks, according to an investor survey by Bank of America Corp. Allocations to equities surged, while bond exposure sank and cash levels in global portfolios fell to 3.9% in October from 4.2% last month, triggering a “sell signal”, strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote.
“US equity markets, skewed more toward large-cap leadership, are seeing profit-taking today as earnings season ramps up against overbought/extended charts,” said Dan Wantrobski at Janney Montgomery Scott.
The S&P 500 slipped to around 5,815. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.8%. UnitedHealth Group Inc. sank 8.1% on a disappointing outlook. Bank of America Corp. rose as earnings beat estimates. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was little changed and Citigroup Inc. sank despite solid results.
Treasury 10-year yields declined seven basis points to 4.03%. The dollar rose. Oil plunged as a report that Israel may avoid targeting Iran’s crude infrastructure eased concerns about a potential supply disruption.
Weekly flows for the S&P 500 were near the largest observed this year, according to Citigroup strategists led by Chris Montagu. Positioning is very extended and sits at 98th percentile.
“We worry that valuations are getting stretched, as stocks are near ‘priced to perfection’,” said Lamar Villere, portfolio manager at Villere & Co.
With the S&P 500 holding over 5,800, UBS Group AG’s Jonathan Golub and Patrick Palfrey were the latest to raise their year-end call for the gauge. They boosted it to 5,850 from 5,600 — while lifting their 2025 forecast to 6,400 from 6,000.
“Fiscal and monetary policy uncertainty, and potential election outcomes, make 2025 returns far from certain,” Golub wrote. That didn’t prevent him from betting that the stock market can keep powering on, noting that risks are skewed to the upside, with moderating inflation, rate cuts, improvement in low-end consumer and business activity and broad-based profit strength.
To Scott Rubner at Goldman Sachs, US stocks are set to extend their rally into the final months of the year, pushing the S&P 500 past 6,000, as corporate buyers re-enter the market and institutional investors drop their hedges.
Corporate Highlights:
Johnson & Johnson reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings, driven by surging sales of the cancer medicine Darzalex.
Charles Schwab Corp. reported earnings per share that topped analyst estimates and curbing some of its expensive debt — a sign the firm has moved past a bout of turbulence last year.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. pulled in more net interest income than analysts expected in the third quarter, another period of sequential growth for the bank’s biggest source of revenue as the firm continues to predict a record haul next year.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. plans to close 14% of its US stores to cut costs as consumers pull back spending.
PG&E Corp. said it may need to cut power to homes and businesses across a large portion of California starting later this week when dry, gusty winds are expected to sweep across the state.
LVMH’s sales of fashion and leather goods fell for the first time since the pandemic as the industry’s biggest player was hammered by a slump in demand from Chinese consumers whose appetite for high-end purchases once seemed insatiable.
Adidas AG raised its annual profit target for the third quarter in a row amid the sustained boom for retro sneakers like the Samba and more sales from its shrinking stockpile of Yeezy footwear.
Key events this week:
Morgan Stanley earnings, Wednesday
ECB rate decision, Thursday
US retail sales, jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday
Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Thursday
China GDP, Friday
US housing starts, Friday
Fed’s Christopher Waller, Neel Kashkari speak, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 4 p.m. New York time
The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%
The MSCI World Index fell 0.7%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%
The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0887
The British pound was little changed at $1.3069
The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 149.21 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $66,979.55
Ether fell 1.1% to $2,591.82
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.03%
Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.22%
Britain’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 4.16%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.9% to $70.92 a barrel
Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,662.01 an ounce