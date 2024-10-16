Stocks Halt Rally As Nvidia, ASML Getting Crushed: Markets Wrap

Stocks got hit as a disappointing outlook from Europe’s most-valuable tech company and concern about tighter US restrictions on chip sales spurred a selloff in the industry that has powered the bull market.

Equities dropped from all-time highs, with the S&P 500 down almost 1%. The Nasdaq 100 slipped 1.4%. A closely watched gauge of semiconductor firms saw its worst plunge since early September.

US-traded shares of ASML Holding NV plummeted 16% after the Dutch giant cut its guidance for 2025. Nvidia Corp. sank 4.5% on news US officials have discussed capping sales of advanced AI chips from the company and other American firms to some countries.