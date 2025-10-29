Stocks Get AI Boost Before Earnings, Fed Decision: Markets Wrap

Asian indexes advanced on optimism that artificial intelligence will continue to drive profits at megacap technology companies reporting earnings this week, amid growing bets on a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut.

MSCI’s regional stock index rose 0.4%, with the tech sector outperforming and chip-related stocks such as SK Hynix Inc. and Advantest Corp. jumping after strong earnings. Japan and South Korea led the gains — yet, in both the Nikkei 225 and the Kospi, losers outnumbered winners. Similarly, almost 400 components declined in the S&P 500 index, even as the gauge closed at a record high.

Nvidia Corp.’s shares surged more than 8% in Asian trading on the alternative platform Blue Ocean, signaling further gains when trading starts in New York. That came after President Donald Trump said he plans to speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about the company’s Blackwell chip. Futures for the S&P 500 index rose 0.2% while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. Contracts indicated a slightly weaker start for European shares.

With five big tech companies — representing roughly a quarter of the US equity benchmark — set to report earnings between Wednesday and Thursday, investors will soon gauge whether the billions poured into computing infrastructure will keep flowing and ultimately deliver returns. Adding to the week’s momentum, Fed officials are poised to announce their rate decision on Wednesday, with Wall Street largely betting on a quarter-point cut.

“There is positive news everywhere,” said Vey-Sern Ling, a managing director at Union Bancaire Privee.