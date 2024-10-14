Stocks Gain As Wall Street Banks Hit Two-Year High: Markets Wrap

“Now that the Fed has started its rate-cutting cycle, the economy should get a further boost from lower interest rates on things like credit card debt and business loans,” said David Lefkowitz at UBS Global Wealth Management. “As a result, we expect third-quarter earnings results will be consistent with recent, healthy trends.”

In non-recessionary scenarios, the S&P 500 rises 17% on average in the 12 months after the Fed starts to cut rates, Lefkowitz noted. He reiterated his S&P 500 price targets of 5,900 and 6,200 for December 2024 and June 2025.

Apollo’s Torsten Slok noted that financials have been among top outperformers during the Fed’s rate cutting cycles that end with a “soft landing.”

Slok looked at total returns of each sector during the two rate cut cycles that didn’t overlap with a recession, from July 1995 to January 1996 and from September 1998 to November 1998.

In the run-up to the third-quarter earnings season, an unusually large dichotomy took shape, according to Gina Martin Adams, Michael Casper and Wendy Soong at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Analysts kept lowering the bar for S&P 500 companies while management guidance implied a significantly stronger outlook — suggesting that companies should easily beat expectations, they noted.