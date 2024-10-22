Stocks Fall From Record As Earnings Set To Pick Up: Markets Wrap

Stocks took a breather after notching their longest weekly rally this year, with traders gearing up for key earnings reports from Tesla Inc. to Boeing Co. and United Parcel Service Inc.

Following a relentless advance to all-time highs, equities dropped from nearly overbought levels. In another sign of how greed has trumped fear, the S&P 500 hasn’t suffered back-to-back losses in about 30 sessions. While a month with no consecutive down days may not sound like much, the current streak ranks among the very best since 1928, according to data compiled by SentimenTrader.

“The index remains overbought across multiple time frames and is still vulnerable to profit-taking over the short run,” said Dan Wantrobski, director of research at Janney Montgomery Scott.

Wall Street faces a big earnings hurdle this week, with roughly 20% of the S&P 500 companies scheduled to report. The latest Bloomberg Markets Live Pulse survey shows respondents see Corporate America’s results as more crucial for the equity market’s performance than who wins the November election or even the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2%, with all of its major groups but technology pushing lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.8%. Nvidia Corp. hit a record high, with the Nasdaq 100 up 0.2%. The Russell 2000 retreated 1.6%. Homebuilders tumbled. United Parcel Service Inc. sank on a sell recommendation at Barclays Plc. Boeing Co. rallied after a tentative agreement with its workers’ union.

US 10-year yields jumped 10 basis points to 4.19%. They will test the 5% threshold in the next six months amid rising inflation expectations and concerns over fiscal spending, said T. Rowe Price’s Arif Husain. Meantime, Torsten Slok at Apollo Global Management sees higher chances the Fed will leave rates unchanged in November as the economy powers ahead.

Oil climbed as China moved again to bolster its economy and traders tracked the risk to supplies from tensions in the Middle East.