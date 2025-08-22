Stocks, Bonds Jump As Powell Signals Fed Will Cut: Markets Wrap

A decisive move toward dovishness by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell all but cemented bets on an imminent interest rate cut and drove stocks and bond prices sharply higher at the end of a volatile week.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, halting a five-day slide, with a rebound in tech megacaps propping up the market. Treasury 10-year yields slid six basis points to 4.27%. Money markets increased bets on policy easing in September. The dollar fell.