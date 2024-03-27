Stocks Benefitting From GDP Growth Are Good Picks, Says ITUS Capital Founder

Sectors that directly benefit from the country's GDP growth will generate higher returns, even if they are not rightly valued, according to Naveen Chandramohan of ITUS Capital Advisors Pvt.

"I have believed in the values of cycles and I think the cycle that we are in is called the GDP-beneficiary cycle," Chandramohan, founder and fund manager at ITUS Capital Advisors, told NDTV Profit.

GDP-facing sectors will show better growth, he said. So, within that broad framework, he would position the portfolio towards those areas.

The fund manager is overweight on capital goods, power, energy, auto and auto ancillary sectors. "We have been underweight on banking and consumer, and don't have any IT exposure."

ITUS Capital Fundamental Value Fund has given a one-year return of 31.84%, he said. Since inception in June 2017, it has given about 20.44% returns.

Portfolio construction is done when liquidity is taken into effect and earnings growth is roughly between 18-20%, according to him. "To get this growth, we have to pay up a bit, but the question is how much are you willing to pay up?" said Chandramohan, who handles assets under management worth Rs 1,202 crore.

One can allocate in the consumption space where a lot has to be paid in terms of valuation, but the fund is not doing that, he said. The fund is not shying away from high valuation in the capital goods space though, Chandramohan said.

In terms of valuation of IT stocks, Chandramohan said that he would rather consider the visibility of growth than the price of a share. "What I want to see is top line growth translating into operating leverage. So, broadly, I would stay underweight because I don't see any green shoots of growth."