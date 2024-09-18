Stocks Balk At Record As Fed Bets ‘Up In The Air’: Markets Wrap

While the market has typically done well on Fed Days when rates have been cut, performance in the week after the first rate cut of a new easing cycle has been pretty weak, according to Bespoke.

The S&P 500 has averaged a drop of 0.56% from the close on the day before the first rate cut through one week later, while eight of 10 sectors have averaged declines as well. Financials and health care have seen the most weakness in the week after the first rate cut, while tech and communication services have bucked the trend and averaged gains.

The Fed will either cut 50 basis points or opt for a 25 basis-point reduction, but signal that they will be more aggressive going forward, according to Matt Maley at Miller Tabak.

Still, he says, that does not guarantee that the stock market and/or bond market will rally in a meaningful way. Maley says the Fed will likely try to convey that a more dovish stance is not seen as something that means they’re suddenly worried about an imminent recession.

“Therefore, given that the stock market is approaching overbought territory, we could still get a ‘sell the news’ reaction to the Fed this week,” he added.