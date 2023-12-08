Stocks And Sectors That Drove India's Market Cap Past $4 Trillion

Financial services and capital goods were the biggest contributing sectors as India added $1 trillion market capitalisation in two years to cross the $4 trillion milestone.

The top 20 companies contributed 36.5% of the rise, while the top 50 made up for more than half of the addition, accounting for 56.7%.

The cumulative market capitalisation of all BSE Ltd.-listed companies rose by $1 trillion since May 2021, when it first hit the $3 trillion level. While it took two years to add the last trillion dollars, India's market capitalisation moved from $2 trillion to $3 trillion in four years, while it took over a decade to double from $1 trillion.