Stock To Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Mahindra, Zen Tech, HDFC AMC, Excelsoft Tech
Zydus Life, NCC, Bayer CropScience, Waaree Energies and Patel Engineering are some of the other stocks on market radar.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Zen Technologies Ltd., and Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. are some of the key stocks that will invite market interest on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Mahindra & Mahindra plans to install 250 EV charging stations with 1,000 charging points by 2027, reinforcing its commitment to electric mobility.
Bharti Airtel’s promoter Mittal family will offload shares, raising Rs 7,193 crore.
Indian Overseas Bank secured a large income-tax refund, NCC bagged a Rs 2,063 crore contract.
Zydus Life received USFDA approval for Verapamil Hydrochloride tablets, used to reduce stroke and heart attack risks, strengthening its cardiovascular drug portfolio.
Excelsoft Technologies will list on the bourses.
Stocks in News
Mahindra & Mahindra: The company will set up 250 EV charging stations with 1,000 charging points by 2027
Bharti Airtel : Mittal family to sell 34.3 million shares (0.56% stake) at Rs 2,097, a 3% discount to CMP; offer size Rs 7,193 crore.
Indian Overseas Bank: The company has received an income-tax refund order of Rs 835 crore for AY 2022–23.
NCC: The company has received a Rs 2,063 crore order for the expansion of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital.
Zydus Life: The company has received final approval from the US FDA for Verapamil Hydrochloride tablets, which are used to reduce the risk of strokes and heart attacks.
Bayer CropScience: The company highlighted its crop outlook, citing strong cotton exports with demand recovery by FY26–27, steady acreage growth and firm prices in corn, and supportive pricing in pulses and oilseeds driven by government push and import curbs.
Jayant Infratech: The company has received a Rs 162 crore order from Konkan Railway Corporation.
Waaree Energies: I-T Dept completes searches at company offices and facilities; says all plants and offices operated without disruption during the investigation.
Zen Technologies: The company bags Rs 108 crore Defence Ministry order to supply Tank Crew Gunnery Training Simulators.
Patel Engineering: The company’s board will meet on November 28 to consider a rights issue for an amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance: The company has raised Rs 1,000 crore via non-convertible securities.
IPO Listing
Excelsoft Technologies: The company will debut on the exchanges on Wednesday. The issue price is Rs 120 per share.The IPO was subscribed to 43.19 times on day 3. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (213.08 x), non-institutional investors (116.72x), and retail investors (15.65x).
Stocks With Ex-Date
Dividend : Power Finance Corporation (Rs 3.65).
Bonus issue: HDFC Asset Management Company (1:1)