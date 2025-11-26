Stock To Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Mahindra, Zen Tech, HDFC AMC, Excelsoft Tech

Bharti Airtel Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Zen Technologies Ltd., and Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. are some of the key stocks that will invite market interest on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Mahindra & Mahindra plans to install 250 EV charging stations with 1,000 charging points by 2027, reinforcing its commitment to electric mobility.

Bharti Airtel’s promoter Mittal family will offload shares, raising Rs 7,193 crore.

Indian Overseas Bank secured a large income-tax refund, NCC bagged a Rs 2,063 crore contract.

Zydus Life received USFDA approval for Verapamil Hydrochloride tablets, used to reduce stroke and heart attack risks, strengthening its cardiovascular drug portfolio.

Excelsoft Technologies will list on the bourses.