Stock To Buy: Biocon, LIC, Tech Mahindra, Valor Estate, Voltas
Analysts chose a wide variety of stocks from realty, insurance, technology and durable consumer segments.
Analysts chose Biocon Ltd., Life Insurance Corp of India, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Valor Estate Ltd., and Voltas Ltd. for Thursday's trading session.
Nirmal Bang Institution Technical Research Assistant Vice President Swati Hotkar, Axis Securities Technical and Derivatives Research Senior Vice President Rajesh Palviya, and Angel One Research Senior Vice President Aamar Deo Singh.
Biocon
Angel One's Aamar Deo Singh recommended a buy for Biocon. The target price for the stock is Rs 389 apiece, which implied a 9.6% upside from Wednesday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 327 apiece,
Out of 29 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 7.7%
Tech Mahindra
Hotkar recommended a buy for Tech Mahindra Ltd. The target price is Rs 1,720 apiece, which implied a 5% upside from Wednesday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 1,600 apiece.
Out of 46 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold,' and 12 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 6.5%
LIC
Palviya recommended a buy for Life Insurance Corp of India. The target price is Rs 990 apiece, which implied 2.9% upside from Wednesday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 960 apiece.
Out of 21 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests to 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 10.9%.
Voltas
Nirmal Bang's Swati Hotkar recommended a buy for the stock. The target price is Rs 1,380 apiece, which implied 5.2% upside from Wednesday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 1,280 apiece.
Out of 41 analysts tracking the company, 28 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.9%.
Valor Estate
Palviya gives a buy recommendation for Valor Estates. The target price for the stock is Rs 245 apiece, which implied 8.1% upside from Wednesday's close price. The stop loss is Rs 222 apiece.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises readers to consult their financial advisers before investment.