Stock Splits This Week—Adani Power, Nazara Tech & More: Check Record Dates
Stock Splits This Week: To be eligible for a stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company.
Stock Splits This Week: Adani Power, Nazara Tech, PVV infra are among the stocks which will trade ex-split in the coming week, starting Monday, Sept. 22. The stocks have record dates coming up this week. D-Street investors eyeing split benefits must track record dates closely.
A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly. While the number of shares increases, the total investment value remains unchanged.
How can traders become eligible for a stock split?
To be eligible for a stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company. The record date determines who will receive additional shares post-split, based on the split ratio. With India following the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the stock at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.
Buying shares on the record date itself won’t qualify, as the ownership won’t be reflected in time during trade. Here is a look at companies that have declared stock splits with key dates coming up this week.
Stock Splits this week:
Adani Power will split its shares from a face value of Rs 10 to Rs 2 each, with a record date of Sept. 22. The last day to purchase shares and be eligible was Sept. 19 .
Nazara Technologies Ltd. will split its stock from Rs 4 to Rs 2 per share, with an effective record date of Sept. 26. The last day to purchase shares and be eligible is Sept. 25.
PVV Infra Ltd will split its stock from Rs 10 to Rs 5 per share, with an effective record date of Sept. 26. The last day to purchase shares and be eligible is Sept. 25.
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd will split its stock from Rs 10 to Rs 5 per share, with an effective record date of Sept. 26. The last day to purchase shares and be eligible is Sept. 25.