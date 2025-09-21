Stock Splits This Week—Adani Power, Nazara Tech & More: Check Record Dates

Stock Splits This Week: Adani Power, Nazara Tech, PVV infra are among the stocks which will trade ex-split in the coming week, starting Monday, Sept. 22. The stocks have record dates coming up this week. D-Street investors eyeing split benefits must track record dates closely.

A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly. While the number of shares increases, the total investment value remains unchanged.