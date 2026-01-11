Stock Splits This Week: Kotak Mahindra, Ajmera Realty, Best Agrolife And More— Check Record Date
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, and Best Agrolife Ltd have finalised the record dates for their upcoming stock splits.
The record date for SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd is Jan. 12 while the same for Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd is Jan. 14. For Ajmera Realty & Infra India, the record date is Jan. 15, and for Best Agrolife Ltd, it is Jan 16.
How Can Traders Become Eligible For A Stock Split?
A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly. While the number of shares increases, the total investment value remains unchanged.
To be eligible for a stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company. The record date determines who will receive additional shares post-split, based on the split ratio. With India following the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the stock at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.
Buying shares on the record date itself won’t qualify, as the ownership won’t be reflected in time during trade.
Stock Splits And Record Dates
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd - Stock split with face value reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 5; ex-split and record date: Jan 12
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd - Stock split with face value reduced from Rs 5 to Rs 1; ex-split and record date: Jan 14
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd - Stock split with face value reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 2; ex-split and record date: Jan 15
Best Agrolife Ltd - Stock split with face value reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 1; ex-split and record date: Jan 16
While these actions increase the liquidity of the stock by making the share price lower and more accessible to a wider range of investors, it is important to remember that they do not affect the overall market value of an investor's total holding. The total investment value remains unchanged as the share price adjusts proportionally.