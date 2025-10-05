Stock Splits This Week: AGI Infra, Sigma Solve, Narmada Macplast — Check Record Dates

A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly. While the number of shares increases, the total investment value remains unchanged. For example, in the case of Paushak, every one share held will turn into two shares with the face value halving from Rs 10 to Rs 5.

To be eligible for a stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company. The record date determines who will receive additional shares post-split, based on the split ratio. With India following the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the stock at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.

Buying shares on the record date itself won’t qualify, as the ownership won’t be reflected in time during trade. Here is a look at companies that have declared stock splits with key dates coming up this week.