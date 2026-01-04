Stock Split This Week: A1 Ltd To Trade Ex-Date Soon—When Should You Buy?
The coming week appears to be rather quiet on the corporate actions front. Only A1 Ltd. has announced its record date for a share split.
The company has set Jan. 8, 2026 as the record date for its 1:10 stock split. Those eyeing to get in on the action must be vigilant about the record date to determine their eligibility.
Each fully paid up equity share with face value of Rs 10, will be sub-divided into 10 fully paid-up equity shares having face value of Re 1.
A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly.
While the number of shares increases, the total investment value remains unchanged. For instance, in the case of A-1, one equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into 10 equity shares with Re 1 as the face value.
To be eligible for a stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company. The record date determines who will receive additional shares post-split, based on the split ratio. With India following the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the stock at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.
Buying shares on the record date itself won’t qualify, as the ownership won’t be reflected in time during trade.
A1 Share Price
Shares of A1 closed 5% lower at Rs 457.95 on the BSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.67% advance in the Sensex 30 index.
About The Company
Incorporated in 1975, Ahmedabad-headquartered A-1 is an India-based public limited company, primarily engaged in the wholesale trading and transportation of industrial acids and chemicals. It was formerly known as A-1 Acid & Chemicals.