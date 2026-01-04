Business NewsMarketsStock Split This Week: A1 Ltd To Trade Ex-Date Soon—When Should You Buy?
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Split This Week: A1 Ltd To Trade Ex-Date Soon—When Should You Buy?

Stock Split This Week: The company has set Jan. 8, 2026 as the record date for its 1:10 stock split. Those eyeing to get in on the action must tale note of the date to qualify.

04 Jan 2026, 08:36 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Stock Split This Week
Stock Splits this week. Record date is fixed on Jan. 8, 2025  (Image: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The coming week appears to be rather quiet on the corporate actions front. Only A1 Ltd. has announced its record date for a share split.

The company has set Jan. 8, 2026 as the record date for its 1:10 stock split. Those eyeing to get in on the action must be vigilant about the record date to determine their eligibility.

Each fully paid up equity share with face value of Rs 10, will be sub-divided into 10 fully paid-up equity shares having face value of Re 1.

ALSO READ

Crypto Hit By $63 Million Hack Of ‘Munchables’ Game In One Of Year’s Biggest Exploits
Opinion
Crypto Hit By $63 Million Hack Of ‘Munchables’ Game In One Of Year’s Biggest Exploits
Read More

A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly.

While the number of shares increases, the total investment value remains unchanged. For instance, in the case of A-1, one equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into 10 equity shares with Re 1 as the face value.

To be eligible for a stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company. The record date determines who will receive additional shares post-split, based on the split ratio. With India following the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the stock at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.

Buying shares on the record date itself won’t qualify, as the ownership won’t be reflected in time during trade.

A1 Share Price

Shares of A1 closed 5% lower at Rs 457.95 on the BSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.67% advance in the Sensex 30 index.

About The Company

Incorporated in 1975, Ahmedabad-headquartered A-1 is an India-based public limited company, primarily engaged in the wholesale trading and transportation of industrial acids and chemicals. It was formerly known as A-1 Acid & Chemicals.

ALSO READ

Corporate Actions This Week: GRM Overseas Bonus Issue; Nuvama Wealth Stock Split — Check Full List
Opinion
Corporate Actions This Week: GRM Overseas Bonus Issue; Nuvama Wealth Stock Split — Check Full List
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT