Stock Split This Week: A1 Ltd To Trade Ex-Date Soon—When Should You Buy?

The coming week appears to be rather quiet on the corporate actions front. Only A1 Ltd. has announced its record date for a share split.

The company has set Jan. 8, 2026 as the record date for its 1:10 stock split. Those eyeing to get in on the action must be vigilant about the record date to determine their eligibility.

Each fully paid up equity share with face value of Rs 10, will be sub-divided into 10 fully paid-up equity shares having face value of Re 1.