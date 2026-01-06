Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan 6

The benchmark 50 Nifty ended the session at 26,250.30, down 0.3%, after registering a fresh peak of 26,373.20 during the day, before witnessing a mild cooling toward the close. On Friday, the blue-chip index closed at an all-time high.

Optimism over healthy third quarter business updates from financials and other companies was tempered by caution surrounding the implications of US military action in Venezuela. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap100 ended 0.2% lower while Nifty Smallcap100 outperformed, gaining 0.5%.