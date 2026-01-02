Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 2

The Nifty 50 managed a slim gain of 0.06% to close at 26,146, sustaining its momentum above the 26,000 mark. While the Sensex ended marginally lower by 32 points to close at 85,188.

While Auto, Realty, and Metal stocks saw healthy buying, the sharp slump in FMCG heavyweights capped the upside.

Market breadth remained positive for the second straight session with an advance-decline ratio of 1.14 on the BSE, suggesting that stock-specific opportunities continue to dominate the early January trade.

The Auto Index was the star performer of the day, rallying 1% on the back of positive expectations. However, the FMCG Index faced a brutal correction, shedding over 3%.