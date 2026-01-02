Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 2
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
The Nifty 50 managed a slim gain of 0.06% to close at 26,146, sustaining its momentum above the 26,000 mark. While the Sensex ended marginally lower by 32 points to close at 85,188.
While Auto, Realty, and Metal stocks saw healthy buying, the sharp slump in FMCG heavyweights capped the upside.
Market breadth remained positive for the second straight session with an advance-decline ratio of 1.14 on the BSE, suggesting that stock-specific opportunities continue to dominate the early January trade.
The Auto Index was the star performer of the day, rallying 1% on the back of positive expectations. However, the FMCG Index faced a brutal correction, shedding over 3%.
Q3 Business Updates
Indian Bank
Total Business up 13.4% at Rs 14.3 lakh crore as on Dec 31 (YoY)
Gross Advances up 14.5% at Rs 6.4 lakh crore as on Dec 31 (YoY)
Total Deposits up 12.5% at Rs 7.9 lakh crore as on Dec 31 (YoY)
Domestic CASA Ratio at 39.02% as on Dec 31 vs 40% year ago
South Indian Bank
Total Deposits up 12.2% at Rs 1.18 Lakh crore as on Dec 31 (YoY)
Gross Advances up 11.3% at Rs 96,765 crore as on Dec 31 (YoY)
CASA Ratio as on Dec 31 at 31.84% Vs 31.15% (YoY)
Punjab & Sind Bank
Total Business as on Dec 31 up 11.8% at Rs 2.5 lakh crore (YoY)
Total Deposits as on Dec 31 up 9.3% at Rs 1.4 lakh crore (YoY)
Gross Advances as on Dec 31 up 15.3% at Rs 1.1 lakh crore (YoY)
CASA Ratio as on Dec 31 at 31.02% vs 31.16% (YoY)
Bansal Wire
Sales Volume up 31.7% at 1.22 Lk units (YoY)
SG Finserve
Loan Book up at 105% (YoY) at Rs 3,211 crore as on Dec 31
December Auto Sales Updates
TVS Motor
Total sales up 50% to 4.81 lakh units (YoY)
2-Wheeler sales up 48% at 4.61 lakh units (YoY)
Domestic 2-wheeler sales up 54% to 3.3 lakh units
Motorcycle Sales up 50% at 2.17 lakh units (YoY)
Scooter Sales up 48% at 1.98 lakh units (YoY)
3-Wheeler sales up 110% at 20,318 units (YoY)
Exports up 40% at 1.46 lakh units (YoY)
2-wheeler exports up by 35% to 1.3 lakh units (YoY)
EV sales up 77% to 20,318 units
Q3 sales up 27% at 15.4 lakh units (YoY)
Hero MotoCorp
2-Wheeler sales at 4.56 lakh units vs NDTV Profit Estimate of 4 lk units
Total sales up 40% at 4.56 lakh units (YoY)
Motorcycle Sales up 34.8% at 4.02 lakh units (YoY)
Scooter Sales at 54,105 units
Domestic Sales up 42.5% at 4.19 lakh units (YoY)
Exports up 21.1% at 37,236 units (YoY)
Q3 Total Sales up 15.9% at 16.9 lakh units (YoY)
Hyundai Motors
Total sales up 6.6% to 58,702 units.
Domestic sales at 42,416 units; 72% of total sales
Exports up 26.5% to 16,286 units; 28% of total sales
Force Motors
Total Sales up 49.7% at 3,048 units (YoY)
Total Domestic sales up 48.7% at 2,952 units (YoY)
Exports up 88.2% at 96 units (YoY)
December Auto Production Updates
Maruti Suzuki
Total Production up 34.4% at 2.12 lakh units (YoY)
Total PV Production up 34.1% at 2.09 lakh units (YoY)
Stocks In News
Sapphire Foods, Devyani International: Sapphire foods to be merged with Devyani International effective April 1. Sapphire shareholders to receive 177 Devyani shares for every 100 Sapphire shares held, as per the approved swap ratio. The deal values Sapphire at par with Devyani. Sapphire board approved a secondary sale of 18.5% stake in Sapphire Foods by Sapphire Foods Mauritius to Devyani Promoter Arctic International. The secondary sale will be prior to the scheme becoming effective.
Vodafone Idea: The company received penalty of Rs 638 crore including interest from Ahmedabad tax body. The company to take appropriate legal action.
Acme Solar: Incorporated wholly owned subsidiary ACME Greentech Fifteen.
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery: The company opened its new exclusive brand store in Udaipur, Thane and Palghar.
Moil: The company increased prices for Mn-44% and above ferro grade manganese ore by 3% and raised prices for Mn-44% and below ferro grade manganese ore by 3%. The prices for SMGR Mn-30% and fines grades have been increased by 5%, while prices for SMGR Mn-20% and fines grades have been reduced by 10%.
Epigral: Vadodara I-T department gives demand order worth Rs 52.5 crore for AY2022-23.
EPL: The company appointed Hemant Bakshi as MD & Global CEO for 5 years. Anand Kripalu transitioned into the role of executive director up to March 31, 2026.
Time Technoplast: The company receives petroleum and explosives safety organisation approval to manufacture and supply high-pressure cylinders of 2 litre capacity.
REC: Narendra Kumar Maurya ceased to be Executive Director on Superannuation.
Zota Health: The opened 276 Davaindia stores in Q3. The total stores as on Dec. 31 stands at 2,331.
Ola Electric: Developed India's first dry electrode cell - the 4680 Bharat Cell - from the ground up.
Indegene: Step down arms Indegene Aptilon services and Trilogy Writing & consulting merge to form Indegene Healthcare Canada Inc
Aurobindo Pharma: Arm approved the acquisition of non-oncology prescription formulations business of Khandelwal labs for Rs 325 crore.
TAJ GVK Hotels & Resorts: Promoters Moonshot Trust & Starlight Trust pledged 67.37 lakh shares each in favour of 360 One Prime as a security for Rs 250 crore term loan.
Prataap Snacks: Manufacturing at Bengaluru unit ceased from 1 Jan 2026 as part of strategic consolidation. The production shifted to another facility in the region, maintaining continuity and supply. The transition of operations not expected to have an adverse impact on the company's overall production capacity.
Akzo Nobel: GST demand reduced from Rs 17.7 crore to Rs 42 lakh.
Olectra Greentech: The company started commercial operation of phase-1 of Greenfield EV manufacturing facility in Hyderabad on Dec 31, 2025. The phase-1 has an annual per shift production capacity of 2,500 buses. The total annual per shift capacity of the Hyderabad facility is 5,000 buses.
Railtel Corp: The company received a letter of acceptance for Rs 56 .7 crore order from Assam health infrastructure development & management society.
NLC India: The company transferred 7 Renewable energy assets to arm NLC India Renewables.
Insider Trade
Shanti Educational Initiatives: Promoter Brijmohan Devkinandan Chiripal sold 6.66 lakh shares. Promoter Ronak Brijmohan Chiripal sold 6 lakh shares, Promoter Urmiladevi Jyotiprasad Chiripal sold 5.2 lakh shares, promoter Savitridevi V Chiripal sold 3.5 lakh shares.
Trading Tweak
Board Meeting: Corona Remedies (Financial Results), Supreme Engineering (Financial Results)
Share to exit anchor Lock-in: HDB Financial Services (58%), Allied Blenders (20%)
List of securities shortlisted in short-term ASM Framework Stage - I: Filatex Fashions
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Kore Digital, Niraj Cement Structurals
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures down by 0.02% to 26,291 at a premium of 145 points.
Nifty January futures open interest down by 0.16%.
Nifty Options on Jan 6: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 26,200.
Securities in ban period: Nil
Currency Check
Rupee had a weak start to the year and opened four paise lower at 89.90 against the US dollar on Thursday. At close too, the local currency slipped 10 paise to close at 89.9.