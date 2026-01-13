Stocks Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan 13

Good morning!



Indian equities broke their five-day losing streak to end near day's high as India-US trade deal hopes, and earnings season ignited a sharp rebound. Nifty had fallen below the 25,000 levels but closed near 25,800.

Intraday, both Nifty and Sensex fell nearly 0.90% but after it saw a sharp recovery it rose as much as 0.50%.

Nifty ended 106.95 points or 0.42% higher at 25,790.25. Nifty recovered over 300 points from the day’s low. Sensex ended 301.93 points or 0.36% higher at 83,878.17.